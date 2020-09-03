Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season

Devin and Jason McCourty have been elected two of the Patriots defensive captains for the 2020 season, according to a league source. It is the 10th straight season Devin has served as a captain and the first for Jason, who joined the club in 2018.

The McCourtys are among the most well-respected players in the league for their play and involvement in social issues.

In addition, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley also were elected captains, for the first time.

Guy joined the Patriots in 2017 and has steadily become one of the most consistent and versatile players on the front seven. Bentley was drafted in 2018 after becoming the first three-time captain in the Purdue football program. He is expected to be one of the defense’s main traffic directors this season.

Matthew Slater, the team’s senior statesman, was elected special teams captain for the 10th consecutive season. The eight-time Pro Bowler is among the best gunners in the history of the game.