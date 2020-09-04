‘Words can’t even explain my feelings’: Cam Newton described his reaction to being named a captain and starter for Week 1

When Cam Newton first heard the news that he was named one of the captains for the Patriots this season, he was speechless. He had the same reaction when he heard that he was also named the starting quarterback in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

“Words can’t even explain my feelings when I heard,” Newton told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Friday. “A person may see or sense it was almost expected, but not for me though. Ever since I first spoke to any personnel with the team, I wanted to make sure that they understood my drive and that I’m not taking this opportunity for granted. Whether it’s showing up as early as I do show up or leave as late as I leave, I know people know that my heart is in the right place.

“When it comes to this team, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do beside put their best interests at heart. To be named captain was something that was rewarding to hear, but at the same time, now the real work kind of starts for me. Knowing that I have to prove it each and every day, I have people that are looking to me [and] others in that leadership counsel to kind of direct the team in the right way.”

Newton has expressed before, with confidence, that he feels like he has to prove himself. Now that he’s in the position to do so, time will tell whether he’s a player who can work within Bill Belichick’s system and emerge as a leader amidst the departure of Tom Brady.

For now, Newton said his plan is to simply do his job.

“I’ve had a plan since I’ve been here just to become the best player I could possibly be,” he added. “[To] be coachable knowing that I would be coached by the game’s finest, and Josh McDaniels and coach Jed, as well as obviously Coach Belichick. Those guys haven’t let me down yet and I just try to be of service in any way shape or form I possibly can be. Anything that they ask of me to do, it’s my job to do it.”

He went on to explain that for a “person of [his] caliber,” he feels like has not always been given a “fair share of leadership”. As a captain now, he wants to add his own flair to the role on the Patriots.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think a person of my caliber always gets his fair share of leadership,” Newton said. “I think coming to a team that has so much respect around the league and the sports world, to be a captain for that kind of gives validation to a degree — but nothing I’ve done this year has been different that I’ve done in years past. I think that’s why this is not the first time I’ve been a captain, so, I think whether it’s here or anywhere else, I think I’ve always grown and matured over the years and took a little bit of what makes this person great, and apply it to myself and put my own sizzle to it to make it mine.

“I haven’t changed. I think over the years, people kind of get jaded by what they want to see rather than what is actually done and focus on that.”

Newton was also asked what “excites” him most about the Patriots’ offense. However, he’s not revealing anything.

“The most exciting this is that nobody knows, and you’re still not going to know,” he said with a playful smirk. “You just got to tune in to see…Everybody is having the same questions, like, ‘What are they going to do? Are they going to do this or do that or this, and I’m not going to tell you. Man, come on it’s almost game week, guy. You can’t just let all the tricks out of the hat.”

Fans, however, will not only be allowed inside Gillette Stadium to watch the Patriots take on the Dolphins, due to COVID-19. Newton said that he’s used to a lack of fans, given that he’s played at different levels athletically, specifically at the junior college-level at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.

“I have so much to prove with an opportunity of a lifetime, and with that being said, there’s many times in junior college I look back and I say we play games in front of ourselves,” he said. “And it was meaningful — it was meaningful games but at the end of the day everybody didn’t necessarily show up. I don’t play this game just for the validation of people, if that makes sense to you.

While he hopes to one day experience a Patriots’ fanbase cheer him on in person, Newton made it clear that he’s not playing for any type of validation from anyone, including fans.

“I mean, I love the fans and I love the energy that our fans do bring and I can’t wait because that’s something that I’ve never seen, and it’s something that I’ve witnessed on the other side,” Newton said. “So, to answer your question, I can’t wait till the doors open. But for me, this is not a foreign position that I’ve ever been in because I’ve played in front of nobody before. And at the end of the day it’s going to come down to being very strategic on both sides just to see who executes the most, or who executes the best.

“I think especially being here, being a Patriot, you’re going to be prepared for it. And that’s what gives us all confidence knowing that we’re going to be prepared for every situation. And, and I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Lastly, Newton addressed the recent cut of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. It was Newton’s cousin that told him the news, which “struck” even him.

The two had formed a friendship, and Sanu was the first person that “made himself available” when Newton signed with the team.

“I thought he was playing, and I just know each and every year there’s always a surprise and to be honest with you I won’t be surprised if something else happens,” Newton said. “Not here, but just in the NFL that you just didn’t see common. So for me, I wish, Mo the best and this game brings so many of us together. So no matter if we’re on a team or not we will always be connected as friends and genuine people long after we can play this game. So I think that’s the biggest thing that you have to get from it is, ’OK, even if it’s not here, it’s somewhere else, you know you got a friend and know you have a person that’s gonna be rooting for you.”