‘Words can’t even explain my feelings’: Cam Newton described his reaction to being named a captain and starter for Week 1

Newton will start in the season opener matchup against the Dolphins on Sept. 13

Cam Newton reacted to being name the Patriots' starting quarterback.
Cam Newton reacted to being name the Patriots' starting quarterback. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM

When Cam Newton first heard the news that he was named one of the captains for the Patriots this season, he was speechless. He had the same reaction when he heard that he was also named the starting quarterback in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

“Words can’t even explain my feelings when I heard,” Newton told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Friday. “A person may see or sense it was almost expected, but not for me though. Ever since I first spoke to any personnel with the team, I wanted to make sure that they understood my drive and that I’m not taking this opportunity for granted. Whether it’s showing up as early as I do show up or leave as late as I leave, I know people know that my heart is in the right place.

Advertisement

“When it comes to this team, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t do beside put their best interests at heart. To be named captain was something that was rewarding to hear, but at the same time, now the real work kind of starts for me. Knowing that I have to prove it each and every day, I have people that are looking to me [and] others in that leadership counsel to kind of direct the team in the right way.”

 

Newton has expressed before, with confidence, that he feels like he has to prove himself. Now that he’s in the position to do so, time will tell whether he’s a player who can work within Bill Belichick’s system and emerge as a leader amidst the departure of Tom Brady.

For now, Newton said his plan is to simply do his job.

“I’ve had a plan since I’ve been here just to become the best player I could possibly be,” he added. “[To] be coachable knowing that I would be coached by the game’s finest, and Josh McDaniels and coach Jed, as well as obviously Coach Belichick. Those guys haven’t let me down yet and I just try to be of service in any way shape or form I possibly can be. Anything that they ask of me to do, it’s my job to do it.”

Advertisement

He went on to explain that for a “person of [his] caliber,” he feels like has not always been given a “fair share of leadership”. As a captain now, he wants to add his own flair to the role on the Patriots.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think a person of my caliber always gets his fair share of leadership,” Newton said. “I think coming to a team that has so much respect around the league and the sports world, to be a captain for that kind of gives validation to a degree — but nothing I’ve done this year has been different that I’ve done in years past. I think that’s why this is not the first time I’ve been a captain, so, I think whether it’s here or anywhere else, I think I’ve always grown and matured over the years and took a little bit of what makes this person great, and apply it to myself and put my own sizzle to it to make it mine.

“I haven’t changed. I think over the years, people kind of get jaded by what they want to see rather than what is actually done and focus on that.”

Newton was also asked what “excites” him most about the Patriots’ offense. However, he’s not revealing anything.

“The most exciting this is that nobody knows, and you’re still not going to know,” he said with a playful smirk. “You just got to tune in to see…Everybody is having the same questions, like, ‘What are they going to do? Are they going to do this or do that or this, and I’m not going to tell you. Man, come on it’s almost game week, guy. You can’t just let all the tricks out of the hat.”

Advertisement

Fans, however, will not only be allowed inside Gillette Stadium to watch the Patriots take on the Dolphins, due to COVID-19. Newton said that he’s used to a lack of fans, given that he’s played at different levels athletically, specifically at the junior college-level at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.

“I have so much to prove with an opportunity of a lifetime, and with that being said, there’s many times in junior college I look back and I say we play games in front of ourselves,” he said. “And it was meaningful — it was meaningful games but at the end of the day everybody didn’t necessarily show up. I don’t play this game just for the validation of people, if that makes sense to you.

While he hopes to one day experience a Patriots’ fanbase cheer him on in person, Newton made it clear that he’s not playing for any type of validation from anyone, including fans.

“I mean, I love the fans and I love the energy that our fans do bring and I can’t wait because that’s something that I’ve never seen, and it’s something that I’ve witnessed on the other side,” Newton said. “So, to answer your question, I can’t wait till the doors open. But for me, this is not a foreign position that I’ve ever been in because I’ve played in front of nobody before. And at the end of the day it’s going to come down to being very strategic on both sides just to see who executes the most, or who executes the best.

“I think especially being here, being a Patriot, you’re going to be prepared for it. And that’s what gives us all confidence knowing that we’re going to be prepared for every situation. And, and I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Lastly, Newton addressed the recent cut of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. It was Newton’s cousin that told him the news, which “struck” even him.

The two had formed a friendship, and Sanu was the first person that “made himself available” when Newton signed with the team.

“I thought he was playing, and I just know each and every year there’s always a surprise and to be honest with you I won’t be surprised if something else happens,” Newton said. “Not here, but just in the NFL that you just didn’t see common. So for me, I wish, Mo the best and this game brings so many of us together. So no matter if we’re on a team or not we will always be connected as friends and genuine people long after we can play this game. So I think that’s the biggest thing that you have to get from it is, ’OK, even if it’s not here, it’s somewhere else, you know you got a friend and know you have a person that’s gonna be rooting for you.”

 

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2 September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
CHAD FINN
Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Paul Quessenberry.
Patriots
He hasn't played football in five years. Now he's trying to catch on with the Patriots September 4, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D Martinez described what he thinks will be a 'weird' free agency period September 4, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about Cam Newton's leadership, and the Patriots cutting Mohamed Sanu September 4, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) performs a field drill during practice.
Patriots
5 Patriots who've impressed — and 5 who haven't — ahead of roster cuts September 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
Celtics vs. Raptors
What Raptors players said about OG Anunoby's Game 3 buzzer-beater September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Red Sox
Teoscar Hernández hits 3-run HR in 10th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2 September 4, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM