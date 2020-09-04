Morning sports update: Julian Edelman on Cam Newton as a ‘natural leader’

The Celtics lost to the Raptors 104-103 in Thursday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals thanks to OG Anunoby’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer. The miraculous win was Toronto’s first of the series, though Boston still leads 2-1.

Game 4 is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

OG AT THE BUZZER! 😱 pic.twitter.com/44YbQ6E4Lk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020

Also, the Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays, 6-2. Boston has now lost four in a row.

Julian Edelman on Cam Newton: The Patriots not only reportedly named quarterback Cam Newton as the starter for the upcoming season, but have also elected him as a team captain. It’s been a quick ascent for the former NFL MVP since signing with New England in July.

While he has yet to feature in a game of any kind for the Patriots — the NFL has no preseason games in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the 31-year-old has received praise from coaches and teammates.

The latest came from wide receiver Julian Edelman, who spoke about Newton during his Friday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“It says a lot,” Edelman said of Newton being elected as a captain before even playing a game for the Patriots.

“He came in with an energy, he came in with a purpose, and he came in as a natural leader and that’s what you want to see at that position,” the 34-year-old receiver said of Newton. “It’s one of those things where you’re excited for it because now we can get it going.”

Yet there remains a level of uncertainty for the Patriots (just as there is for every NFL team heading into the new season). The unprecedented circumstances created by COVID-19 have disrupted traditional preparations.

For Edelman, even without preseason games and joint practices, it’s still beginning to seem like the regular season is just around the corner.

“It feels like it’s getting close, just from the sheer fact of scheduling and how we’re starting to prepare, and how you’re not necessarily in training camp mode as of yesterday,” said Edelman.

One of the difficult but recognizable signs of the approaching season are roster cuts.

Asked about fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu getting released by the Patriots, Edelman praised his former teammate.

“It’s the business part of the game,” Edelman said of Sanu getting cut. “Mohamed was an unbelievable teammate, great dude for the receiver room, just a very insightful guy when it comes to playing the game of football.

“It was definitely tough to see him go,” Edelman added. “I enjoyed having him [in New England]. I enjoyed playing with him.”

Trivia: What U.S. president was Ted Williams’s San Diego high school named after?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a one-term president who had been a member of the first four-year graduating class from Stanford University in 1895.

More from Boston.com:

J.D. Martinez’s thoughts on the possibility of free agency:

J.D. Martinez talks impending free agent market … pic.twitter.com/hqVBEozUl3 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 4, 2020

Cam Newton named a Patriots captain and starting quarterback:

On this day: In 2006, Tiger Woods shot an 8-under 63 to win the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Daily highlight: Matteo Berrettini moved on from the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday thanks in part to this ridiculous shot.

Can't go over it, can't go under it… Matteo Berrettini pulled this shot out of nowhere!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6MRxo0bKEb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2020

Trivia answer: Herbert Hoover