Here’s the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster

The Patriots released 24 players Saturday to trim their roster to 53.

Here’s their initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Running back: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead

Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers

Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo

Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron

Defensive tackle: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart

Defensive end: Deatrich Wise

Inside linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland

Outside linebacker: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

Specialist: Matthew Slater (coverage), Justin Bethel (coverage), Jake Bailey (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper)

The roster, of course, is subject to change in the coming weeks. There’s no preseason this year, and the Patriots are set to open the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.