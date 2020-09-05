What are the Patriots’ plans at kicker?

The Patriots released veteran kicker Nick Folk and rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, the team announced Saturday.

When reports surfaced that Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round selection, was released, the consensus was that Folk would likely re-inherit the starting spot he held for part of last season. Later, however, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the team also released Folk.

Howe said it’s possible Folk could return in the coming days, and he noted there’s “a lot of other activity on the docket” this weekend.

It's also conceivable Folk could return in the coming days, pending other transactions. The Patriots currently don't have any kickers on the roster after releasing Rohrwasser as well, but there's a lot of activity on the docket this weekend. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 5, 2020

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald speculated that Chase McLoughlin, a Patriots target a year ago, could enter the picture once again.

Advertisement

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal also mentioned McLoughlin, along with veteran Stephen Hauschka, and he didn’t rule out the possibility of Folk returning after the team places a player such as Beau Allen on injured reserve.

The Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian said Lirim Hajrullahu, a former Canadian Football League star, is another name to consider.

So the Patriots now have a huge vacancy at kicker. Who's out there? One name to consider is Lirim Hajrullahu. He's a former CFL star with Argonauts. He was in a three-way competition for Rams job. Statistically, he was the best kicker, according to reports, but still got released — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) September 5, 2020

Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski recently signed with the Tennessee Titans. Many fans are clamoring for the Patriots to bring back longtime standout Adam Vinatieri, a free agent who is currently 47 years old yet has expressed interest in playing another season.