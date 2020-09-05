What are the Patriots’ plans at kicker?

The team released both Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday.

The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday. –Steven Senne/AP File Photo
By
, Sports Producer
September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM

The Patriots released veteran kicker Nick Folk and rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, the team announced Saturday.

When reports surfaced that Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round selection, was released, the consensus was that Folk would likely re-inherit the starting spot he held for part of last season. Later, however, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the team also released Folk.

Howe said it’s possible Folk could return in the coming days, and he noted there’s “a lot of other activity on the docket” this weekend.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald speculated that Chase McLoughlin, a Patriots target a year ago, could enter the picture once again.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal also mentioned McLoughlin, along with veteran Stephen Hauschka, and he didn’t rule out the possibility of Folk returning after the team places a player such as Beau Allen on injured reserve.

The Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian said Lirim Hajrullahu, a former Canadian Football League star, is another name to consider.

Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski recently signed with the Tennessee Titans. Many fans are clamoring for the Patriots to bring back longtime standout Adam Vinatieri, a free agent who is currently 47 years old yet has expressed interest in playing another season.

