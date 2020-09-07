Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor

Harris has been out of practice for the last week due to a reported hand injury.

Steven Senne
Damien Harris during Patriots practice. –Steven Senne/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 7, 2020

The Patriots are doing some roster reconstruction two days after cut-down day.

Running back Damien Harris will join Beau Allen on the Patriots’ injured reserve, the team announced Monday. To replace Harris, running back J.J. Taylor will be signed from the team’s practice squad.

Harris has missed a week’s worth of practices due to a reported hand injury. The second-year running back was expected to play a big factor in the Patriots’ running game this season after playing in just two games his rookie season.

“Damien has had a really good camp,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview last week. “He came to camp in very good condition. He’s taken a lot of reps. He’s handled everything in the running game and passing game very well, which he did last year. I think everybody had a lot of confidence in him but they’ve all gained a lot more in him just because of his consistency and dependability.”

Advertisement

With the NFL’s injured reserve rules for the 2020 season, Harris can return to practice in three weeks. If he returns to practice, the Patriots will have 21 days to place him on the active roster.

Taylor was cut by the Patriots as part of their roster cut-down on Saturday. No team claimed Taylor and the Patriots signed him to their practice squad on Sunday.

Taylor, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May, reportedly had a good showing in Patriots training camp. In four years at Arizona, Taylor rushed for 3,263 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 62 catches for 487 yards and two touchdowns in his college career.

Taylor will join Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead in the Patriots’ backfield.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Gillette Stadium will remain empty for Patriots games for at least the beginning of the season, but crowd noise will still make it feel like a home game.
Patriots
NFL, union finalize coronavirus protocols for regular season September 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game.
Celtics
Celtics express gratitude with 'Because of you, Bill Russell' video September 5, 2020 | 5:29 PM
NFL
Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after just one season September 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Forced to retire from baseball early, Will Middlebrooks now has a budding second career September 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gets ready to throw a pass.
NFL
Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Houston Texans September 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed September 5, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick took a recent radio interview as an opportunity offer some effusive – and notable – praise of Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots release both kickers, 22 other players on Saturday September 5, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Elsa
Bruins
David Pastrnak confirms he played with a lower-body injury in playoffs September 5, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Yairo Munoz is congratulated by teammates after their win over Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays September 4, 2020 | 11:01 PM
The Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays as part of a historic MLB slate on Friday.
MLB
MLB has fullest schedule since 1974 September 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Rafael Devers slams his bat after striking out during his 0-for-3 day.
Red Sox
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader September 4, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2 September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM