Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve

Rookie Cassh Maluia will reportedly be signed from the practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Beau Allen will start the season on injured reserve. –AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM

The Patriots are placing defensive tackle Beau Allen on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Allen has been out since the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury. With the NFL’s injured reserve rules for this season, Allen can return to Patriots practice after three weeks. If Allen returns to practice, the Patriots will have 21 days to place him on the active roster.

The Patriots signed Allen to a two-year deal reportedly worth up to $8 million in March. Allen was expected to battle for the starting defensive tackle spot left by Danny Shelton, who signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Adam Butler is listed as the starting defensive tackle on the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart. 

With the extra roster spot, the Patriots are expected to sign linebacker Cassh Maluia from their practice squad, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. 

Maluia, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was one of the 24 players cut by the Patriots on Saturday. He was back at Patriots practice on Sunday after the team signed him to their practice squad.

Maluia joins a Patriots linebacker group that was significantly hit during the offseason. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins signed with new teams while Dont’a Hightower opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

The Wyoming product is one of three rookie linebackers on the Patriots’ roster, joining second-round draft pick Josh Uche and third-round draft pick Anfernee Jennings. The Patriots currently have Brandon Copeland, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shilique Calhoun and Chase Winovich listed as the starting linebackers on their unofficial depth chart.

