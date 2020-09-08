Morning sports update: Bill Belichick ‘wasn’t surprised’ Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain

"Well I guess he made a strong enough impression on them that there's support for his leadership."

Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Bill Belichick is heading into his 46th season as a coach in the NFL. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM

The Celtics bounced back from consecutive losses to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 111-89 win in Game 5 on Monday.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 27 points, including an emphatic dunk:

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: Speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Bill Belichick was asked if Cam Newton is, in fact, the Patriots’ starter heading into Week 1 on Sunday, as was reported last week. In typical style, Belichick gave nothing away.

“We haven’t announced any starting lineup or anything like that so I’ll just leave it at that,” said the Patriots’ coach.

Advertisement

When asked if that meant it was possible the Patriots might play multiple quarterbacks, Belichick again offered no clarification.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to win,” said Belichick. “I wouldn’t hold back on anything that would help us win.”

Still, it appears that Newton — who also gave an interview on WEEI earlier on Monday — will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Part of that might have been revealed when Newton was voted as one of the Patriots’ captains by his teammates.

“Well I guess he made a strong enough impression on them that there’s support for his leadership,” said Belichick, who added later, “I wasn’t surprised.”

Belichick was also asked about recently released odds from BetOnline about this potentially being his last season in New England.

“Yeah, I am just trying to get ready for Miami,” he answered. “I don’t know. Long-term for me would be Sunday.”

Trivia: What Patriots player scored three touchdowns in his New England debut in a 42-27 loss to the Chiefs in 2017?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He has played for three teams in the AFC East.

More from Boston.com:

There and back again (quickly): Boston Globe Bruins writer Matt Porter was sent to Edmonton in case the Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, Boston was eliminated by the Lightning, leaving Porter without a team to cover and a faster-than-expected flight home.

Advertisement

His account of his journey is nonetheless filled with humor, interesting detail, and a glimpse at the state of things — travel, sports, and day-to-day routine — amid the unprecedented circumstances of 2020.

Jayson Tatum’s take on Game 5:

On this day: In 1998, Mark McGwire hit home run No. 62, breaking Roger Maris’s single-season record of 61.

Daily highlight: Michael Porter Jr. dunked on Montrezl Harrell on Monday night, though the Clippers eventually won Game 3.

Trivia answer: Mike Gillislee

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Gillette Stadium will remain empty for Patriots games for at least the beginning of the season, but crowd noise will still make it feel like a home game.
Patriots
NFL, union finalize coronavirus protocols for regular season September 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game.
Celtics
Celtics express gratitude with 'Because of you, Bill Russell' video September 5, 2020 | 5:29 PM
NFL
Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after just one season September 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Will Middlebrooks now has a budding second career September 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gets ready to throw a pass.
NFL
Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Houston Texans September 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed September 5, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick took a recent radio interview as an opportunity offer some effusive – and notable – praise of Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots release both kickers, 22 other players on Saturday September 5, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Elsa
Bruins
David Pastrnak confirms he played with a lower-body injury in playoffs September 5, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Yairo Munoz is congratulated by teammates after their win over Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays September 4, 2020 | 11:01 PM
The Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays as part of a historic MLB slate on Friday.
MLB
MLB has fullest schedule since 1974 September 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Rafael Devers slams his bat after striking out during his 0-for-3 day.
Red Sox
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader September 4, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM