Morning sports update: Bill Belichick ‘wasn’t surprised’ Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain

The Celtics bounced back from consecutive losses to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 111-89 win in Game 5 on Monday.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 27 points, including an emphatic dunk:

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: Speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Bill Belichick was asked if Cam Newton is, in fact, the Patriots’ starter heading into Week 1 on Sunday, as was reported last week. In typical style, Belichick gave nothing away.

“We haven’t announced any starting lineup or anything like that so I’ll just leave it at that,” said the Patriots’ coach.

When asked if that meant it was possible the Patriots might play multiple quarterbacks, Belichick again offered no clarification.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to win,” said Belichick. “I wouldn’t hold back on anything that would help us win.”

Still, it appears that Newton — who also gave an interview on WEEI earlier on Monday — will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Part of that might have been revealed when Newton was voted as one of the Patriots’ captains by his teammates.

“Well I guess he made a strong enough impression on them that there’s support for his leadership,” said Belichick, who added later, “I wasn’t surprised.”

Belichick was also asked about recently released odds from BetOnline about this potentially being his last season in New England.

“Yeah, I am just trying to get ready for Miami,” he answered. “I don’t know. Long-term for me would be Sunday.”

Trivia: What Patriots player scored three touchdowns in his New England debut in a 42-27 loss to the Chiefs in 2017?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He has played for three teams in the AFC East.

More from Boston.com:

There and back again (quickly): Boston Globe Bruins writer Matt Porter was sent to Edmonton in case the Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, Boston was eliminated by the Lightning, leaving Porter without a team to cover and a faster-than-expected flight home.

His account of his journey is nonetheless filled with humor, interesting detail, and a glimpse at the state of things — travel, sports, and day-to-day routine — amid the unprecedented circumstances of 2020.

Jayson Tatum’s take on Game 5:

On this day: In 1998, Mark McGwire hit home run No. 62, breaking Roger Maris’s single-season record of 61.

Daily highlight: Michael Porter Jr. dunked on Montrezl Harrell on Monday night, though the Clippers eventually won Game 3.

Trivia answer: Mike Gillislee