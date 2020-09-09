Aqib Talib says Bill Belichick tried to sign him this offseason

It looks like coach Bill Belichick was interested in bringing back an old friend to the Patriots.

Cornerback Aqib Talib said on his new podcast, “Call to the Booth,” that Belichick had called him this offseason and offered him “the role of a lifetime.”

According to Talib, who spent one and a half seasons in New England, Belichick was interested in having him come back to defend tight ends on a $5-6 million, one-year contract.

“I was halfway out the door,” Talib said.

Then, he started looking through the schedule — and saw matchups against George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), and Darren Waller (Oakland Raiders).

“Usually, when I get in this position and I’m going to a new team, my thoughts are all positive,” Talib said. “This time, I looked at this [expletive] schedule and the thought — I said, ‘Can I even strap these damn tight ends?’ I said, ‘Oh [expletive]. It’s over with. Once I said that, once that negative thought crossed my mind, man, my heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more.”

Talib was initially interested in playing one more season for “a nice check” or “a nice ass role,” but he instead decided to retire after 12 NFL seasons. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

“I just wasn’t feeling it no more, honestly,” Talib said. “You got to play this game with heart.”