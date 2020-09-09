Morning sports update: Jalen Ramsey thinks Stephon Gilmore will end up in the Hall of Fame

The Red Sox split a doubleheader with the Phillies on Tuesday. Rookie first baseman Bobby Dalbec homered in each game, and has now gone deep in four straight.

That Bobby Dalbec power we'd been hearing about… It's real. pic.twitter.com/Hnfl64Clcc — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2020

Tonight, the Celtics face the Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Up 3-2, Boston has a chance to clinch a series win and move on to face the Heat in the next round of the playoffs.

Jalen Ramsey’s praise of Stephon Gilmore: The competition to be the NFL’s best cornerback is intense every season, with the mantle rarely remaining with the same player for multiple years.

In 2019, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore held that distinction, winning Defensive Player of the Year and tying for the league lead in interceptions.

The respect for the 29-year-old is obvious around the league, as a notable fellow cornerback demonstrated on Tuesday.

In an Instagram, Gilmore showed himself in front of a mountain, reflecting both on past lessons learned and what he wants to accomplish in the future.

Jalen Ramsey, who the Rams are reportedly handing a massive contract extension, commented on Gilmore’s post.

“I’m tryna meet you at the Top big bru,” wrote Ramsey. “[I know] yo Gold Jacket there already.”

Ramsey mentioning the “Gold Jacket” is a reference to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gilmore and the Patriots get the 2020 season underway on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Trivia: Who was the last MLB player to hit a home run off Mariano Rivera?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded by the Red Sox to the Padres following the 2014 season.

Peter King and Mike Florio discussed the expectations for Cam Newton in New England:

Lee Nguyen is back with the Revolution: With playmaker Carles Gil out for potentially the remainder of the season, the Revolution re-acquired attacking midfielder Lee Nguyen to help fill in. Nguyen enjoyed the most successful period of his career in New England during his first stint with the team.

The Revolution sent a 2021 fourth-round pick and conditional general allocation money to Inter Miami in return for the 33-year-old.

On this day: In 1960, the Patriots and Broncos played the first game in the history of the American Football League. Though New England lost, 13-10, the game was more important as a first step in the history of the team and the league (which would eventually merge with the NFL).

Daily highlight: Aubie the Tiger needed just two chances to make an incredible trick shot.

#CountDowntoKick 🏈 is at 18 days and I am on my way of reaching my goal of raising $25,000 by game day!! To start my countdown I needed some help from @auntiechantel check this out 👇#WarEagle #Kakaaah #AubiesCountDowntoKickoff pic.twitter.com/cLfg2JRwzI — Aubie the Tiger (@AubietheTiger01) September 8, 2020

Trivia answer: Will Middlebrooks