53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots’ roster

Jakobi Meyers: He was recruited to play quarterback at North Carolina State before transitioning to receiver after redshirting his freshman year.

Gunner Olszewski: A Texas native, Olszewski is known for rocking cowboy boots, a look he often sported in college, too.

Tight ends

Devin Asiasi: Asiasi, who started his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA, is the first in his family to attend college.

Ryan Izzo: While attending Florida State, he and teammate Ricky Aguayo were accused of smashing a coffee table and ripping a pet turtle in half inside a fraternity house.

Dalton Keene: He majored in building construction at Virginia Tech.

Offensive line

David Andrews: He owns two German shepherds and has said he and his wife Mackenzie would be open to adopting from the Warrior Dog Foundation after he retires.

Jermaine Eluemunor: Before moving to the US at the age of 14, he grew up in London and played rugby and cricket.

Hjalte Froholdt: He was born and raised in Denmark, and spent his sophomore year of high school as an exchange student in Ohio.

Shaq Mason: His full name is Shaquille Olajuwon Mason. Yes, his parents named him after Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Michael Onwenu: At 344 pounds, he is the heaviest player on the roster.

Joe Thuney: He can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under two minutes.

Yodny Cajuste: He did not play football until his senior of high school. (The team’s nickname, coincidentally, was the Patriots.)

Korey Cunningham: He is an avid outdoorsman, often spending his offseason hunting and fishing.

Justin Herron: At Wake Forest, he listed cooking as one of his hobbies and French fries as one of his favorite foods.

Isaiah Wynn: He established the hashtag “#WinWithWynnWednesdays,” which he uses to spread inspirational messages on social media.

Defensive line

Lawrence Guy: He is one of the core members of the informal anime club inside the Patriots locker room.

Derek Rivers: He was born in Maine, but his family moved to North Carolina when he was five months old.

John Simon: He majored in exercise science at Ohio State.

Chase Winovich: The newest addition to the Winovich family is a fluffy Samoyed puppy named Zeus.

Chase Winovich cuddles with Zeus, his Samoyed puppy. —Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe

Deatrich Wise: During Week 6 last season, the NFL Players Association named him its Community MVP for throwing a free block party for 500 people at the Boys & Girls Club’s Mattapan Teen Center.

Adam Butler: He and Wise have known each other since high school, when they both threw the shot put. According to Butler, Wise beat him by half an inch in a meet that knocked Butler out of contention for the state tournament.

Byron Cowart: Coming out of high school, he was considered the No. 1 overall recruit by both ESPN and Rivals.

Linebackers

Ja’Whaun Bentley: He is close friends with fellow Purdue Boilermaker and Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards.

Shilique Calhoun: He graduated from Michigan State with a degree in criminal justice.

Brandon Copeland: After graduating from Penn, he returned to co-teach a seminar called “Inequity and Empowerment, Urban Financial Literacy.”

Anfernee Jennings: He has two bachelor’s degrees, one in human performance exercise and another in public health.

Cassh Maluia: He comes from a Polynesian family.

Josh Uche: He is the son of Nigerian immigrants.

Cornerbacks

Justin Bethel: When he did not draw much NFL interest at the college level, he planned to pursue a culinary arts degree at Johnson & Wales and even sold homemade cheesecakes with his brother.

Stephon Gilmore: His South Carolina connections run deep, having played high school basketball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and attended college with Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Stephon Gilmore was a college classmate of Jackie Bradley, Jr. —AP

J.C. Jackson: He considered quitting football while at Riverside City College, but his former defensive coordinator convinced him to stick with it.

Jonathan Jones: He is a car enthusiast, according to former teammate Nate Ebner.

Jason McCourty: He and his twin brother Devin served as the 2019 commencement speakers at their alma mater, Rutgers.

Joejuan Williams: He wanted to teach himself how to play the piano last season.

Safeties

Terrence Brooks: He is a keen photographer.

Cody Davis: In 2017, as a member of the Rams, he was a contestant on “The Price Is Right” and won $5,000 in the “Punch a Bunch” game.

Kyle Dugger: He played basketball in high school, earning First-Team All-County honors.

Devin McCourty: He and his twin brother Jason cohost a podcast called “Double Coverage.”

Adrian Phillips: He can play the piano.

Special teams

Jake Bailey: He holds his high school’s record in the long jump (21 inches, 4 inches).

Joe Cardona: A graduate of the Naval Academy, he was promoted to lieutenant last June, on the same day as the Patriots ring ceremony for Super Bowl LIII.

Matthew Slater: He briefly served as the water boy when his father, Jackie, was an offensive tackle for the St. Louis Rams.