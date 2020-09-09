53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots’ roster

From the origin of James White's nickname, "Sweet Feet," to Cam Newton's unusual font choice.

The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
September 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM

So, you think you know the Patriots?

With the season opener against the Miami Dolphins coming up Sunday, let’s get better acquainted with the team.

Here’s a fact about each member of the current 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks

Brian Hoyer: Prior to signing a deal with the Patriots in March, Hoyer and his family had already decided to make New England their home and purchased a house in the Greater Boston area last November.

Brian Hoyer warms up before another practice in Foxborough. —John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Cam Newton: He uses an unconventional font on his social media accounts for two reasons: 1. He says it requires readers to focus on what he is saying. 2. He views it as another way to differentiate himself

Jarrett Stidham: His wife, Kennedy, is the daughter of Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown.

Running backs

Rex Burkhead: While attending the University of Nebraska, he formed a close relationship with Jack Hoffman, a young boy diagnosed with brain cancer, and now sits on the board of directors for the Team Jack Foundation.

Sony Michel: In college, he dropped several rap songs under the name “FlyGuy2Stacks,” with “2Stacks” representing his goal of rushing for 2,000 yards in a season.

J.J. Taylor: As an undrafted rookie out of Arizona, he extends coach Bill Belichick’s 16-season streak of having an undrafted rookie make the 53-man roster.

James White: His nickname, “Sweet Feet,” comes from a fake story told at a high school pep rally: As the tall tale goes, a cobra terrorized the school hallways, but White’s great, great grandfather was the only one with feet quick enough to avoid getting bitten.

James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month. —Getty Images

Fullback

Jakob Johnson: Born and raised in Germany, he entered the NFL as part of the International Pathway Program.

Wide receivers

Damiere Byrd: He was on the track and field team at South Carolina, where he holds the fourth-fastest time in school history for the 55-meter dash.

Julian Edelman: Earlier this year, he shared the information that he has been studying for his bar mitzvah.

N’Keal Harry: During a high school basketball game, Harry dunked and shattered a backboard, a feat he calls “the most memorable thing” he’s done in sports.

Jakobi Meyers: He was recruited to play quarterback at North Carolina State before transitioning to receiver after redshirting his freshman year.

Gunner Olszewski: A Texas native, Olszewski is known for rocking cowboy boots, a look he often sported in college, too.

Tight ends

Devin Asiasi: Asiasi, who started his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA, is the first in his family to attend college.

Ryan Izzo: While attending Florida State, he and teammate Ricky Aguayo were accused of smashing a coffee table and ripping a pet turtle in half inside a fraternity house.

Dalton Keene: He majored in building construction at Virginia Tech.

Offensive line

David Andrews: He owns two German shepherds and has said he and his wife Mackenzie would be open to adopting from the Warrior Dog Foundation after he retires.

Jermaine Eluemunor: Before moving to the US at the age of 14, he grew up in London and played rugby and cricket.

Hjalte Froholdt: He was born and raised in Denmark, and spent his sophomore year of high school as an exchange student in Ohio.

Shaq Mason: His full name is Shaquille Olajuwon Mason. Yes, his parents named him after Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats. —Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Michael Onwenu: At 344 pounds, he is the heaviest player on the roster.

Joe Thuney: He can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under two minutes.

Yodny Cajuste: He did not play football until his senior of high school. (The team’s nickname, coincidentally, was the Patriots.)

Korey Cunningham: He is an avid outdoorsman, often spending his offseason hunting and fishing.

Justin Herron: At Wake Forest, he listed cooking as one of his hobbies and French fries as one of his favorite foods.

Isaiah Wynn: He established the hashtag “#WinWithWynnWednesdays,” which he uses to spread inspirational messages on social media.

Defensive line

Lawrence Guy: He is one of the core members of the informal anime club inside the Patriots locker room.

Derek Rivers: He was born in Maine, but his family moved to North Carolina when he was five months old.

John Simon: He majored in exercise science at Ohio State.

Chase Winovich: The newest addition to the Winovich family is a fluffy Samoyed puppy named Zeus.

Chase Winovich cuddles with Zeus, his Samoyed puppy. —Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe

Deatrich Wise: During Week 6 last season, the NFL Players Association named him its Community MVP for throwing a free block party for 500 people at the Boys & Girls Club’s Mattapan Teen Center.

Adam Butler: He and Wise have known each other since high school, when they both threw the shot put. According to Butler, Wise beat him by half an inch in a meet that knocked Butler out of contention for the state tournament.

Byron Cowart: Coming out of high school, he was considered the No. 1 overall recruit by both ESPN and Rivals.

Linebackers

Ja’Whaun Bentley: He is close friends with fellow Purdue Boilermaker and Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards.

Shilique Calhoun: He graduated from Michigan State with a degree in criminal justice.

Brandon Copeland: After graduating from Penn, he returned to co-teach a seminar called “Inequity and Empowerment, Urban Financial Literacy.”

Anfernee Jennings: He has two bachelor’s degrees, one in human performance exercise and another in public health.

Cassh Maluia: He comes from a Polynesian family.

Josh Uche: He is the son of Nigerian immigrants.

Cornerbacks

Justin Bethel: When he did not draw much NFL interest at the college level, he planned to pursue a culinary arts degree at Johnson & Wales and even sold homemade cheesecakes with his brother.

Stephon Gilmore: His South Carolina connections run deep, having played high school basketball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and attended college with Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Stephon Gilmore was a college classmate of Jackie Bradley, Jr. —AP

J.C. Jackson: He considered quitting football while at Riverside City College, but his former defensive coordinator convinced him to stick with it.

Jonathan Jones: He is a car enthusiast, according to former teammate Nate Ebner.

Jason McCourty: He and his twin brother Devin served as the 2019 commencement speakers at their alma mater, Rutgers.

Joejuan Williams: He wanted to teach himself how to play the piano last season.

Safeties

Terrence Brooks: He is a keen photographer.

Cody Davis: In 2017, as a member of the Rams, he was a contestant on “The Price Is Right” and won $5,000 in the “Punch a Bunch” game.

Kyle Dugger: He played basketball in high school, earning First-Team All-County honors.

Devin McCourty: He and his twin brother Jason cohost a podcast called “Double Coverage.”

Adrian Phillips: He can play the piano.

Special teams

Jake Bailey: He holds his high school’s record in the long jump (21 inches, 4 inches).

Joe Cardona: A graduate of the Naval Academy, he was promoted to lieutenant last June, on the same day as the Patriots ring ceremony for Super Bowl LIII.

Matthew Slater: He briefly served as the water boy when his father, Jackie, was an offensive tackle for the St. Louis Rams.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1 September 8, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Von Miller
AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury September 8, 2020 | 8:40 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bobby Dalbec (R) #29 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Tzu-Wei Lin #30 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 5-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Coach Josh McDaniels keeps an eye on quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels on working with Cam Newton and how the team is preparing for the Dolphins September 8, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Young Celtics are making their case as the East's best team and a title contender September 8, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Aly Raisman on Today for an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Sports News
Aly Raisman spoke about how PTSD has motivated her to help raise mental health awareness September 8, 2020 | 2:44 PM
In six seasons with the Revolution, Lee Nguyen scored 51 goals in 191 appearances
New England Revolution
Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami September 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) battles for the ball with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, right, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6 September 8, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returning to the air after seeking treatment for alcohol dependency September 8, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Soon, it figures to be just Don Shula and Bill Belichick at the top of the list when it comes to all-time wins.
Patriots
What are Bill Belichick’s chances of breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for wins? September 8, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'wasn't surprised' Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Gillette Stadium will remain empty for Patriots games for at least the beginning of the season, but crowd noise will still make it feel like a home game.
Patriots
NFL, union finalize coronavirus protocols for regular season September 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM