The Patriots Hall of Fame is scheduled to reopen on Friday

While Patriots fans will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium to watch the team take on the Miami Dolphins for the season-opener on Sunday, they can, however, enjoy the team’s Hall of Fame museum.

The team announced that the Patriots Hall of Fame will reopen on Friday, after being closed since March 15 due to COVID-19. It will be open to the public on the weekends with limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safety protocols have been put in place for all guests, and the museum will operate at a limited capacity. All staff and guests will be required to wear a face mask and/or covering, except children under the age of 2.

All exhibits will be sanitized, including the seats at Raytheon Technologies Theater — which has reduced film showings from three per hour to two. The field goal interactive is open, as well as the locker room exhibit for photos.

To limit the touching of surfaces, the Hall will give out styluses to use on interactive displays. Some of the touch screens will be turned off to ensure social distancing.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children, and is free for children under the age of five and for active military and veterans with a military I.D.

With every adult admission ticket, the Hall is giving out Troy Brown Hall of Fame bobbleheads from Sept. 11 – 13. Brown, who played 15 seasons on the Patriots before retiring in 2008, is the fifth all-time leading receiver (557 career receptions, 6,366 receiving yards) as well as the all-time leading punt returner (252). He joined the coaching staff this season.