Patriots’ Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice

Yodny Cajuste and Cassh Maluia were the only players to not participate at Wednesday's practice.

Julian Edelman.
Julian Edelman was a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM

Julian Edelman was one of five players to appear on the Patriots’ first injury report of the season.

The wide receiver was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Edelman was absent for a practice during training camp on Aug. 25 and was limited in other practices.

Edelman had surgery for a shoulder injury – which he dealt with from November until the end of the season – in January. He also battled a knee injury over the final few weeks of the season.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and defensive end Chase Winovich were the other two players that were limited participants at Wednesday’s practice. Olszewski is dealing with a foot injury and Winovich has a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and linebacker Cassh Maluia were the only players that didn’t participate on Wednesday. They are both dealing with knee injuries.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodny Cajuste, Knee

LB Cassh Maluia, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman, Knee

WR Gunner Olszewski, Foot

DL Chase Winovich, Shoulder

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots have several notable free-agents this offseason. Chief among them are Aqib Talib, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman. Talib is a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Even Belichick asserted as much with his “Why Us?’’ press conference/indictment of Wes Welker the day after the AFC title game. Talib is a prime contender to earn the team’s franchise tag, which would mean a one-year deal in excess of $10 million. Not bad. Blount’s value dissipated in the thin and refer-filled air of Colorado. Running backs like him are both exceptional and perishable. That leaves Edelman. The “Patriot Way’’ doesn’t work on “scrappy’’ slot guys any more. If he doesn’t get a big pay day in New England, he’ll get it elsewhere.
Patriots
Bill Belichick tried to bring back an old friend to the Patriots September 9, 2020 | 12:34 PM
The Patriots Hall of Fame, which was closed due to COVID-19, will reopen on Friday.
Patriots
The Patriots Hall of Fame is scheduled to reopen on Friday September 9, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Jalen Ramsey thinks Stephon Gilmore will end up in the Hall of Fame September 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why the Celtics' growing pains have only made them stronger September 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM
The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
Patriots
53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots' roster September 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1 September 8, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Von Miller
AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury September 8, 2020 | 8:40 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bobby Dalbec (R) #29 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Tzu-Wei Lin #30 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 5-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Coach Josh McDaniels keeps an eye on quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels on working with Cam Newton and how the team is preparing for the Dolphins September 8, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Young Celtics are making their case as the East's best team and a title contender September 8, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Aly Raisman on Today for an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Sports News
Aly Raisman spoke about how PTSD has motivated her to help raise mental health awareness September 8, 2020 | 2:44 PM
In six seasons with the Revolution, Lee Nguyen scored 51 goals in 191 appearances
New England Revolution
Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami September 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) battles for the ball with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, right, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6 September 8, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returning to the air after seeking treatment for alcohol dependency September 8, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Soon, it figures to be just Don Shula and Bill Belichick at the top of the list when it comes to all-time wins.
Patriots
What are Bill Belichick’s chances of breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for wins? September 8, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'wasn't surprised' Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM