What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week

"They've been talking trash the four years I've been there, so I'm excited to see if we both can back it up." 

Former Patriot Kyle Van Noy (No. 53) and Raekwon McMillanof the Miami Dolphins take a break from drills.
Former Patriot Kyle Van Noy (No. 53) and Raekwon McMillan of the Miami Dolphins take a break from drills. –Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 11, 2020 | 1:19 PM

Amidst a peculiar preseason due to COVID-19, NFL football is back.

The Patriots will kick off the start of their season Sunday, taking on the Miami Dolphins on their home turf at Gillette Stadium. It will be their 110th matchup, with the Dolphins having defeated the Patriots 56 times.

Last September, the Patriots crushed the Dolphins in the first matchup, 43-0, but suffered a “disturbing” loss to them in Week 17. This season, however, looks different for both teams: the Patriots, without Tom Brady for the first time since 1999, are led by quarterback Cam Newton, while the Dolphins are in a “rebuilding” phase and have added young players to their roster.

Advertisement

Both teams also have ties to each other: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had many roles on the Patriots over the 15 seasons he spent there.  Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was a position coach for the Patriots for 10 seasons.

During the offseason, former Patriots Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts signed with Miami as free agents.

Some NFL experts are predicting the Patriots will win on Sunday, but don’t think that they’ll simply walk all over the Dolphins this time.

“Bizarre to say, but with no fans, no Tom Brady and some of the Patriots’ top-rated defensive players from last year now with the Dolphins, a lot of the things that made a trip to New England a problem are gone,” wrote the South Florida Sun Sentinel Staff. “New England lost eight starters to free agency and the pandemic opt-out. The Dolphins — even with all their changes — seem a more known commodity, especially on defense.”

Others think that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find a way to compete, even amidst all of his team’s uncertainty.

“It’s easy to be down on the Patriots,” wrote Joe Giglio of NJ.com. “No Tom Brady. The most opt-outs in the league. Questions about Cam Newton at quarterback. Something tells me Bill Belichick will have this team way more competitive than anyone thinks, but doesn’t this line feel a little big for a team with so much uncertainty and a well-coached Dolphins team on the other side?”

Advertisement

Newton himself has expressed that everyone will just have to “tune in” to see what the Patriots offensive are capable of this season. But, what do their competitors think?

Here’s what the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday’s game:

On the Patriots as competitors

Brian Flores, head coach: “Honestly, there’s not much relevance (to the Week 17 game). New England’s different. We’re different. It’s a new year. It’s a different year. So, there’ll be a different environment with no fans, so everything is just so different. We as an organization and as a team, we’re not looking at last year’s game and taking much from it. We’re just kind of focused on having a good practice today, string a few practices together this week and play a competitive game against a very good team.

“They are a good team offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. With guys like Matt Slater from a special team standpoint, and (Stephon) Gilmore, (Devin) McCourty, Adam Butler, I mean they’ve got good players defensively and offensively starting with Cam. This is a solid team and they are well-coached. This will be a huge challenge and we’re going to have to play well. We’re going to go up there and play a competitive game.”

Chan Gailey, offensive coordinator: “They’ve got good players is one thing. When you have good players, it’s hard to win; I don’t care if you’re home or away. They’ve won a bunch. They believe they can win and you have to go fight your rear off to go win up there. It’s always been a tough place to play, but the good thing about it is the players on the field that get to go play the game and make the difference. Our crew went up there last year and won, so I think they’ve got a great belief about what they are capable of doing.”

On Cam Newton:

Flores: “A mobile quarterback in New England, obviously that hasn’t been the case. Maybe a game here, a game there. We just kind of refer to mobile quarterback rules. You want to keep him in the pocket.

Advertisement

“Obviously, Cam is very explosive, he’s a very accomplished and established player in the league. He’s made a lot of plays with his legs, with his arm. We want to keep him in the pocket, try to limit those plays, at the same time, he’s going to create them one way or another. That’s the MO over the course of his career. It’ll be a great challenge.”

Davon Godchaux, nose tackle: “This dude was an MVP in our league. This dude was a Super Bowl runner-up. He still can make every throw. He still can outrun people. I’m still taking that same approach on Sunday. He’s a professional. He gets paid just like I do.”

Bobby McCain, safety: “Just understanding that [Cam Newton is] effective in both ways – in the run game and the pass game and making plays outside of the pocket. If a play breaks down, him being the athlete that he is, he can get out of the pocket and throw the ball downfield. So you have to understand as a safety, as deep defenders, as corners; you’ve got to plaster onto your guys and understand that the play’s not over until it’s over. Until the play’s blown dead, it’s not over because he is Cam. He is a good athlete. He can use his feet. He’s mobile and he’s got a good strong arm.”

Byron Jones, cornerback: “Cam is extremely talented. He’s a guy that’s going to make plays. Our job on defense is to read our keys, do what we’re taught, fundamentals. That’s what it’s really going to come down to, especially early in the season. Tackling, knowing the plays, understanding what the offense wants to do to the defense depending on the offensive set. It’s just a game of focus and attention to the details really.”

Thoughts on the Patriots defense:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback: “They’re very talented on defense; very talented and experienced in the back end. So for us, it’s trying to throw to the open guy, trying to pick the best matchups. They do a great job of making sure that everything is contested and challenged on every play. We’ll have to play our best, whether it’s receivers, tight ends or backs, the way that I’m throwing the ball. Everything is going to have to be on point for us to be able to move the ball versus these guys.”

“Their best players are going to be on our best playmakers. So the way these games go, do their guys make more plays or do ours? Going into matchups like this, I just want to make sure that my guys know that I have the ultimate confidence in them, and I’m going to give them opportunities to go out there and make plays. That’s no secret to the defense. That’s no secret to my guys. That’s how we’ll figure out who is going to win the game – if our big playmakers show up and I can get them the ball or if they can’t.”

What the former Patriots are saying:

Ted Karras, offensive line: “We know they’re going to be tough and smart and know what they’re doing, and they’re going to have something unique for us that’s going to make us think. They’re going to challenge us every step of the way and it’s very exciting to go back. I know many of these players very personally, and to go back and compete now as a rival faction is very exciting. It’s going to be fun, but we’re going to have to bring our very best when it counts the most here Sunday afternoon.”

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker: “I know what winning looks like and structurally, Flores – I respect him a lot. He’s doing a really, really good job. We’re not taking any shortcuts. I wasn’t here last year but the guys, you can tell, work their ass off; and this year, we continued that. For me to be a part of that and to be elected a captain from my peers, I’m honored and just hope that we can take this first game – it’s a big game – and that’s what they want to do, that’s what we want to do.”

Dolphins’ linebacker Kyle Van Noy will take on his former team on Sunday. —Mark Brown/Getty Images

He added: “Yeah, going against them, they’re familiar with me. I’m familiar with them. I’m excited for this task. They’ve been talking trash the four years I’ve been there, so I’m excited to see if we both can back it up. (laughter).

“Cam brings a Cam effect. That man is a gamer. (He’s a former) MVP, so he knows how to win. He knows how to play to his strengths. He’s a really good passer. He can throw on the run really, really well. But the Cam effect is definitely the running. Being able to have that as, I guess, your third option – hand the ball off, throw and then be able to run and create something out of nothing – it’s tough to guard. We have our hands full and we’re doing everything we can to prepare for it; but we’re excited for the challenge. We know how good he is and we respect him as a player.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
People stand on the lawn outside Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. College financial aid offices are bracing for a spike in appeals from students finding that the aid packages they were offered for next year are no longer enough after the coronavirus pandemic cost their parents jobs or income.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies hire MIT women's basketball coach Sonia Raman September 11, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay raise for 2020 season September 11, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots wide receivers ahead of Week 1 September 11, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lee Nguyen
New England Revolution
Lee Nguyen's return to New England presents an opportunity for the Revolution September 11, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Pool
Patriots
What will a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium look like during a pandemic? September 11, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick met up at the conclusion of last year's matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game September 11, 2020 | 7:54 AM
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton on being the first Black quarterback to start an opener for the Patriots September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before Super Bowl 54.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season September 10, 2020 | 7:15 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’ September 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots NFL football team owner Robert Kraft during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Patriots
New details shed light on the Robert Kraft-Vladimir Putin Super Bowl ring controversy September 10, 2020 | 3:50 PM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
NFL
Where the Patriots rank on Forbes' most valuable NFL teams list September 10, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy Patriots trash-talking
Patriots
What Kyle Van Noy had to say about facing the Patriots in Week 1 September 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
How NFL experts predict the Patriots will do this season September 10, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
NFL
Sean Payton joked that Tom Brady 'purposely' doubled his daily TB12 emails September 10, 2020 | 10:35 AM
He'll be going with a new quarterback for the first time in two decades, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in good spirits during training camp.
Patriots
Forget the doomsayers: Here’s one pick for another successful Patriots season September 10, 2020 | 9:16 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics and OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors fight for possession during double overtime in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 09, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Celtics
The Raptors saved their season by changing strategy on the fly to force Game 7 against Celtics September 10, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Celtics
'This is what adversity is about': What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruins' Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors September 9, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots have several notable free-agents this offseason. Chief among them are Aqib Talib, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman. Talib is a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Even Belichick asserted as much with his “Why Us?’’ press conference/indictment of Wes Welker the day after the AFC title game. Talib is a prime contender to earn the team’s franchise tag, which would mean a one-year deal in excess of $10 million. Not bad. Blount’s value dissipated in the thin and refer-filled air of Colorado. Running backs like him are both exceptional and perishable. That leaves Edelman. The “Patriot Way’’ doesn’t work on “scrappy’’ slot guys any more. If he doesn’t get a big pay day in New England, he’ll get it elsewhere.
Patriots
Bill Belichick tried to bring back an old friend to the Patriots September 9, 2020 | 12:34 PM