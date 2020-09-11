Morning sports update: Bill Belichick explained what he thinks about the Patriots’ wide receivers

Tonight, the Celtics face the Raptors in Game 7 of what has been a dramatic series at 9 p.m. The winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox defeated the Rays 4-3 on Thursday thanks in part to rookie Bobby Dalbec’s fifth straight game with a home run.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts on the Patriots’ wide receivers: Speaking to reporters in a Friday morning press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the team’s wide receiver depth behind Julian Edelman.

“Yeah, well I think everybody’s gotten better as we practiced, from early in August until where we are now in September. But, we’ll see where everybody is and see how that manifests itself against good competition,” Belichick told reporters, noting the Dolphins’ talented secondary ahead of the two teams’ Week 1 matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Discussing what is essentially an unproven array of receivers, Belichick praised their work ethic, but admitted that he won’t fully know where they are until the meaningful games begin.

“The group that we kept is a group that’s worked hard,” said Belichick. “They deserve to be here. So, we’ll see how it goes. I don’t think anybody knows where they are at any position at this point in time until you actually get out there and start playing. So, it’ll be a little different on Sunday than what was in practices, or even what it’s been in the past and preseason games, we all know.

“The game-planning and the way that other teams try to attack your weaknesses will ultimately determine how successful any individual player or team is going to be,” Belichick added. “So, that’ll come through real competition.”

Trivia: The 2019 winner of the Tour de France, Egan Bernal, is the first from his country to ever win the prestigious race. What country is he from?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The Andes mountain range runs through his country.

A fortuitous moment from Thursday night’s NFL opener:

The disagreement about Cam Newton:

On this day: In 1918, the Red Sox won the World Series in a shortened season due to World War I.

Boston, behind two wins from Babe Ruth, defeated the Chicago Cubs in six games. The Red Sox won Game 6, 2-1.

Daily highlight: Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced his arrival on the NFL’s big stage with 138 yards rushing and this quality juke and sprint for a touchdown.

So, what's Clyde's emoji going to be??#Kickoff2020 on NBC pic.twitter.com/Pw4ZZ94fiy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2020

Trivia answer: Colombia