Morning sports update: Bill Belichick explained what he thinks about the Patriots’ wide receivers

"I don't think anybody knows where they are at any position at this point in time until you actually get out there and start playing."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during Patriots training camp. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 11, 2020 | 10:28 AM

Tonight, the Celtics face the Raptors in Game 7 of what has been a dramatic series at 9 p.m. The winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox defeated the Rays 4-3 on Thursday thanks in part to rookie Bobby Dalbec’s fifth straight game with a home run.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts on the Patriots’ wide receivers: Speaking to reporters in a Friday morning press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the team’s wide receiver depth behind Julian Edelman.

“Yeah, well I think everybody’s gotten better as we practiced, from early in August until where we are now in September. But, we’ll see where everybody is and see how that manifests itself against good competition,” Belichick told reporters, noting the Dolphins’ talented secondary ahead of the two teams’ Week 1 matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertisement

Discussing what is essentially an unproven array of receivers, Belichick praised their work ethic, but admitted that he won’t fully know where they are until the meaningful games begin.

“The group that we kept is a group that’s worked hard,” said Belichick. “They deserve to be here. So, we’ll see how it goes. I don’t think anybody knows where they are at any position at this point in time until you actually get out there and start playing. So, it’ll be a little different on Sunday than what was in practices, or even what it’s been in the past and preseason games, we all know.

“The game-planning and the way that other teams try to attack your weaknesses will ultimately determine how successful any individual player or team is going to be,” Belichick added. “So, that’ll come through real competition.”

Trivia: The 2019 winner of the Tour de France, Egan Bernal, is the first from his country to ever win the prestigious race. What country is he from?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The Andes mountain range runs through his country.

More from Boston.com:

A fortuitous moment from Thursday night’s NFL opener:

Advertisement

The disagreement about Cam Newton:

 

On this day: In 1918, the Red Sox won the World Series in a shortened season due to World War I.

Boston, behind two wins from Babe Ruth, defeated the Chicago Cubs in six games. The Red Sox won Game 6, 2-1.

Daily highlight: Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced his arrival on the NFL’s big stage with 138 yards rushing and this quality juke and sprint for a touchdown.

Trivia answer: Colombia

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Julian Edelman

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Lee Nguyen
New England Revolution
Lee Nguyen's return to New England presents an opportunity for the Revolution September 11, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Pool
Patriots
What will a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium look like during a pandemic? September 11, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick met up at the conclusion of last year's matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game September 11, 2020 | 7:54 AM
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton on being the first Black quarterback to start an opener for the Patriots September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before Super Bowl 54.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season September 10, 2020 | 7:15 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’ September 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots NFL football team owner Robert Kraft during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Patriots
New details shed light on the Robert Kraft-Vladimir Putin Super Bowl ring controversy September 10, 2020 | 3:50 PM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
NFL
Where the Patriots rank on Forbes' most valuable NFL teams list September 10, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy Patriots trash-talking
Patriots
What Kyle Van Noy had to say about facing the Patriots in Week 1 September 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
How NFL experts predict the Patriots will do this season September 10, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
NFL
Sean Payton joked that Tom Brady 'purposely' doubled his daily TB12 emails September 10, 2020 | 10:35 AM
He'll be going with a new quarterback for the first time in two decades, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in good spirits during training camp.
Patriots
Forget the doomsayers: Here’s one pick for another successful Patriots season September 10, 2020 | 9:16 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics and OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors fight for possession during double overtime in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 09, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Celtics
The Raptors saved their season by changing strategy on the fly to force Game 7 against Celtics September 10, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Celtics
'This is what adversity is about': What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruins' Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors September 9, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots have several notable free-agents this offseason. Chief among them are Aqib Talib, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman. Talib is a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Even Belichick asserted as much with his “Why Us?’’ press conference/indictment of Wes Welker the day after the AFC title game. Talib is a prime contender to earn the team’s franchise tag, which would mean a one-year deal in excess of $10 million. Not bad. Blount’s value dissipated in the thin and refer-filled air of Colorado. Running backs like him are both exceptional and perishable. That leaves Edelman. The “Patriot Way’’ doesn’t work on “scrappy’’ slot guys any more. If he doesn’t get a big pay day in New England, he’ll get it elsewhere.
Patriots
Bill Belichick tried to bring back an old friend to the Patriots September 9, 2020 | 12:34 PM
The Patriots Hall of Fame, which was closed due to COVID-19, will reopen on Friday.
Patriots
The Patriots Hall of Fame is scheduled to reopen on Friday September 9, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Jalen Ramsey thinks Stephon Gilmore will end up in the Hall of Fame September 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why the Celtics' growing pains have only made them stronger September 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM