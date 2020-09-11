Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay raise for 2020 season

Stephon Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year in the NFL, is reportedly getting a raise.

The Patriots cornerback received a salary increase of $5 million, from $10.5 million to $15.5 million, for the 2020 season, according to ESPN.

Gilmore, who has two years left on his contract, could still earn $2 million more in incentives, per Adam Schefter.

Gilmore was limited at Thursday’s practice because of a hamstring issue.

The Patriots kick off the 2020 NFL season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Gilmore will likely be tasked with covering receiver DeVante Parker, who is also struggling with a hamstring injury.