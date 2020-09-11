The Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski will not play Sunday

Gunner Olszewski, a returner and receiver, will miss the season opener against the Dolphins.
By
Jim McBride
September 11, 2020

The Patriots ruled receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski out of Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins as he continues to deal with a foot problem that cost him a few recent practices. He practiced on a limited basis this week, including Friday’s shells-and-sweats workout but hasn’t been 100 percent.

In addition, fellow receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder) popped up on the injury report for the first time and though he was a full participant in practice, he is questionable for Sunday.

The news wasn’t all bad on the injury front, however, as receiver Julian Edelman (knee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) were removed after previously being limited.

Linebackers Chase Winovich (shoulder) and Cassh Maluia (knee), and tight end Dalton Keene (neck) were limited in practice and their status is questionable for the opener.

