Patriots promote kicker Nick Folk to their active roster

Nick Folk will be the Patriots’ Week 1 kicker.

The Patriots promoted Folk from their practice squad Saturday, less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Folk was brought back by the Patriots late in August after rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly dealt with injuries during training camp, limiting his participation.

Both kickers were released on cutdown day last week and were placed on the practice squad after they cleared waivers.

Folk kicked in seven games for the Patriots last season, replacing Mike Nugent who was signed by New England after Stephen Gostkowski went down with a season-ending hip injury. Folk went 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts for the season and made all 12 extra-point attempts. He made a season-long 51-yard field goal in the Patriots’ Week 16 win over the Bills.

Defensive tackle Xavier Williams was called up from the practice squad as well. Williams, who spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed with the Patriots on Aug. 20 but was also released on cut down day last week. Like Folk, he cleared waivers and was added to the practice squad the following day.

Williams’ addition adds depth to the Patriots’ defensive line after they placed defensive tackle Beau Allen on injured reserve earlier this week.

To make room for Folk and Williams, the Patriots placed wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Olszewski was already ruled out for Sunday’s game and didn’t practice all week because of a foot injury.

Due to the league’s injured reserve rules for this season, Olszewski will only be required to miss three weeks. Once he’s back practicing, the Patriots will have 21 days to activate him.

Olszewski joins Allen, Michael Barnett, Damien Harris, and Yodny Cajuste on the Patriots’ injured reserve.