What oddsmakers are saying about the Patriots this season

The Patriots officially start a new era Sunday at 1 p.m. when they host the Miami Dolphins in a fan-less Gillette Stadium. Many believe New England will continue its divisional dominance this season, while others expect the Buffalo Bills to seize the AFC East.

Here’s how oddsmakers see the Patriots’ season unfolding – including odds to take the division, win the Super Bowl, and have specific players earn the Most Valuable Player award.

Vegas Insider gives the Patriots the 14th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, at 40/1, well behind the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers (seventh) and just below the AFC East contender Bills (12th).

The site puts New England as the seventh-most-likely AFC team to make the Super Bowl, at 20/1, behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Bills, and tied with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos.

Vegas Insider puts the Bills as the favorites to win the division, at 4/5, and the Patriots second at 9/5. New England, of course, has won 11 straight AFC East titles, but oddsmakers feel as though it’s very possible that streak will end this year.

The Lines is a bit more optimistic about the Patriots’ chances to capture their fourth Super Bowl title in the last seven years, putting them as the ninth-most-likely team to hoist the trophy.

Sports Insider has them at ninth (+2200), just ahead of the Bills (+2500). The Bills, however, have better odds to win the division (+110 over +150) and AFC Championship (+1000 to +1400).

Caesars Sportsbook, as of late August, set New England’s odds at 20-1 to win the Super Bowl, 9-1 to win the AFC, +135 to claim another division title, and over/under 8.5 wins. Their odds to make the playoffs are -175 and to miss +155.

"We'll really have to focus on improvement and learning from experiences in games." BB and @scottzolak talk adjusting to the start of a season. pic.twitter.com/RohGitb601 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2020

On Action Network, the predicted win total for the Patriots is nine, even with the Bills and ahead of the New York Jets (six) and Dolphins (six). Odds Shark agrees, predicting a 9-7 finish.

On an individual level, Vegas Insider has quarterback Cam Newton as the 10th-most-likely quarterback (27th player overall) to win MVP (+2500), behind Brady (+1600) and ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo (+4000). Odds Shark believes there’s much more potential for him to do so, putting him as the 10th-most-likely player (+2500) overall.

Sony Michel is the 19th-most-likely running back to take home MVP (+15000). Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who took home Defensive Player of the Year honors a season ago, is the sixth-most-likely candidate, according to Sports Betting Dime, to earn the same honor this year.

As for over/unders for projected stats, BetOnline has Newton’s total touchdown passes at 22.5, interceptions at 13.5, rushing yards at 395.5, rushing touchdowns at 3.5, and passing yards at 3525.5.