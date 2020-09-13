Cam Newton dropped the trailer to his documentary, ’86 Nights,’ before Sunday’s game

Hours before taking the field for the first time in a Patriots uniform, Cam Newton released a trailer for his latest documentary, “86 Nights.”

The documentary, which does not have an official release date, shows Newton dealing with getting traded from the Carolina Panthers, training, and spending time with his family. It will also give a behind-the-scenes look at Newton getting foot surgery, as well as traveling to New England since signing with the Patriots.

In the trailer, Newton addresses his critics and the feeling of being doubted and overlooked.

“The truth about this situation is, I’ve been here before,” Newton said. “I’ve been doubted, I’ve been counted out, overlooked. Why I’m not picked up by a team right now, who knows? But, one thing you’re not going to get from me is a pity party, a blame game, a person who is not going to look himself in the mirror first and find a way.

Check it out: