Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates from Week 1

Cam Newton's weapons vs. Dolphins today: WR: Edelman, Harry, Meyers, Byrd RB: Michel, White, Burkhead, Taylor TE: Asiasi, Izzo FB: Johnson Doesn't look much different from what Brady had to work with last year. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 13, 2020

11:32 a.m.: Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Jarrett Stidham, Korey Cunningham and Dalton Keene are the Patriots inactives. No tremendous surprises here — the majority of those guys have either been banged up, or the victim of personnel battles. Two of the younger linebackers are down in Uche and Maluia, which should test their depth. And the tackle depth would still worry me, especially with Cunningham out. We’ll see how it all shakes out this afternoon.

11:22 a.m.: Inactives should be along at the bottom of the hour. In the meantime, chime in on the pregame prediction poll:

Give us a final score for today's game: — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) September 13, 2020

11:20 a.m.: Last line we got from our pals at Odds Shark have the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite this afternoon. Still feels about right. As of late this week, here’s how they felt about the rest of the NFL slate:

11 a.m. Welcome back to football! The 2020 regular season technically started Thursday night, but Sunday marks the beginning for most teams, including the Patriots. Keep it here all afternoon for the latest updates on the New England-Miami opener. Between now and kickoff, we’ll have an inactive analysis, the final betting line, weather updates, and the latest updates from Foxborough.

Pregame reading