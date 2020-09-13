Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates from Week 1

Follow along during the Patriots' first game of the 2020 season against familiar foes Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins.

Cam Newton warms up prior to his first game as Patriots quarterback
Cam Newton warms up prior to his first game as Patriots quarterback –AP
Christopher Price
updated on September 13, 2020 | 11:42 AM

11:37 a.m.

11:32 a.m.: Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Jarrett Stidham, Korey Cunningham and Dalton Keene are the Patriots inactives. No tremendous surprises here — the majority of those guys have either been banged up, or the victim of personnel battles. Two of the younger linebackers are down in Uche and Maluia, which should test their depth. And the tackle depth would still worry me, especially with Cunningham out. We’ll see how it all shakes out this afternoon.

11:22 a.m.: Inactives should be along at the bottom of the hour. In the meantime, chime in on the pregame prediction poll:

11:20 a.m.: Last line we got from our pals at Odds Shark have the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite this afternoon. Still feels about right. As of late this week, here’s how they felt about the rest of the NFL slate:

11 a.m. Welcome back to football! The 2020 regular season technically started Thursday night, but Sunday marks the beginning for most teams, including the Patriots. Keep it here all afternoon for the latest updates on the New England-Miami opener. Between now and kickoff, we’ll have an inactive analysis, the final betting line, weather updates, and the latest updates from Foxborough.

Pregame reading

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

