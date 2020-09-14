What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins

Will the Cam Newton era be a successful one for the New England Patriots? Some NFL experts seem to think so.

After the Patriots defeated the Dolphins on Sunday, 21-11, in their season-opener, headlines centered around quarterback Newton, whose 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday were the most by a Patriots QB since Steve Grogan in 1977. Newton said that his offensive performance is the “new normal” for the Patriots.

It’s his running game, as the Ringer’s Kaelen Jones noted, that could be an effective weapon for the Patriots’ offense.

“Newton’s debut performance has already proved that all discourse surrounding New England’s seismic transition from Tom Brady to Newton was warranted,” Jones wrote in his post-game analysis. “Newton led the Patriots offense with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns (all team highs), pummeling the Dolphins in a 21-11 win. New England’s identity Sunday revolved around the run game, as it rushed 42 times for 217 yards and three scores… That mentality counters everything we’ve known about the Patriots across the past 20 years.”

Others, however, believe that Newton’s running game is not sustainable as a 31-year old quarterback, or against tougher competition.

“Is Sunday’s model sustainable? Probably not,” wrote Boston.com’s Dave D’Onofrio. “Newton, who’s 31 years old, had only once in his career run the ball more than 15 times. The Pats will face tougher tests than the developing Dolphins, starting next week at Seattle. There’s surely work to do. But Sunday’s second half offered a glimpse of what the Patriots will likely look like if this thing ultimately works.”

As for the Patriots defense, Sports Illustrated’s Max Auliffe was just as impressed by their “knack for taking the ball away” on Sunday. Cornerback’s Stephon Gilmore and J.C Jackson both snagged an interception, while Adrian Phillips picked off the Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick at the end of the second quarter.

Here’s what other NFL experts think of the game:

Karen Guregian, Boston Herald: “The quarterback ruled the day, just like that other guy who used to call Gillette Stadium his home the past two decades. There were big-time drives, clutch plays and an unmistakable will to win on display from the player under center. Of course, that part was eerily familiar to Patriots fans…

“When Newton rules, it’s largely because of his legs and ability to run, as opposed to his prowess throwing the football. When Superman is at his best, he’s dusting off opponents by utilizing his mobility to complement his passing game.

“That new dimension was on full display during the Patriots’ 21-11 season opening win over the Dolphins. “It wasn’t perfect. There’s still room to improve. But as debuts go for a quarterback replacing a legend, it’s hard to come up with a much better scenario.”

Mike Reiss, ESPN: “[Newton’s] ability as a runner led Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to introduce zone-read concepts never used with Tom Brady, who is more adept as a pocket passer. To highlight the contrast, consider that Brady had 34 rushing yards all of last season. Even when excluding kneel-downs, Brady would have totaled just 46 rushing yards in 2019, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information.”

Dave Hyde, Sun Sentinel: “All eyes were on him in New England in his first game replacing Tom Brady. He had a successful debut. Good game. Good presence. He ran 15 times for 75 yards (with touchdowns of 4 and 11 yards) to show he’s healthy again. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards with a receiving corps that consisted basically only Julian Edelman (same for Brady in his final years). Newton showed the new-world offense is in New England with the run-pass option. Still, it looked like offensive coordinator wasn’t opening up the offense in Newton’s first day.

“Part of that was they could run it up the gut against the Dolphins. It’s a tough duty to replace Brady. But if Newton can stack up a few games like this — and find a receiver or two in the process — New England can do what they’ve done for the past two decades in the AFC East.”

Max McAuliffe, Sports Illustrated: “It was the beginning of the third quarter where the Patriots really looked their strongest. When they got the ball to start the half, after not really relying too much on the passing attack, Newton and Edelman immediately connected on two big passes. New England sprinkled in some runs, play-action passes and read-options. None of it would really be answered by the Miami. On the eighth play of the drive, Newton rushed 11 yards to then knock over the pylon and score to conclude the eight-play, 75-yard, 4:46 minute drive. All eight plays gained 5+ yards…I mention that drive because that drive is the epitome of what McDaniels and this offense is going to try and do this season. McDaniels hit the Dolphins defense with pretty much everything in the toolbox. Everything looked smooth, efficient, crisp, and well executed. The drive was perfect.”

Jason La Canfora, NFL.com: “The Patriots are not about style points. They have become a muscular offense in the image of new quarterback Cam Newton, and on two scoring drives that basically sucked the life out of the Dolphins Sunday you could really feel it. Newton ain’t messing around, and coordinator Josh McDaniels can soften teams up with the power runs early to set up the pass, or vice versa. If you put too many helmets in the box, Newton will make you pay in the short passing game. The Pats went ahead early on an 11-play, 80-yard, six-minute drive. It went something like this: run, short pass, run, run, run, short pass, Cam keeper, short pass to Julian Edelman, run, Cam keeper for the TD…. Newton ran 15 times for 75 yards, far away the team leader as New England rolled up over 200 yards on the ground. This is who they are. Get used to it.”

Nick Goss, NBC Boston: "We spent the last few months talking about Newton's ability to run the football as a big plus for the Patriots offense, and the initial results have been quite positive so far… It's going to take a while for the Patriots offense to start firing on all cylinders. These were the first real game reps for the offense with Newton at quarterback due to the lack of a preseason. The early returns are pretty encouraging, though. Newton's rushing ability and a healthy offensive line gives offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels so many options when calling plays and creating gameplans. The Patriots ranked No. 1 in interceptions, opposing completion percentage and opposing QB rating, while finishing No. 2 in pass yards allowed last season. New England's pass defense looks poised for another strong campaign in 2020 based on Sunday's performance."