Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers

Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack. –Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM

Finally healthy, Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers said it was “a blast” to play in Sunday’s season opener, his first NFL game in over 18 months.

“Football is something that God has blessed me to do,” Rivers said Monday .”To be able to go out there and do it again, it was just a blast. It was even more fun to just be out there with my brothers.”

Against the Miami Dolphins, Rivers was on the field for 32 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, which marked a new career-high. In the fourth quarter, he fought through two Dolphins offensive lineman to take down a scrambling Ryan Fitzpatrick for a loss of nine yards. The tackle was New England’s first — and only — sack of the game.

Advertisement

“It’s nothing but the grace of God, man,” Rivers said. “To God be the glory. It’s all Him. It’s just a blessing to be out there with your brothers and your teammates.”

The journey to Sunday’s game hasn’t been easy for Rivers.

After the Patriots used their top draft pick in 2017, No. 83 overall in the third round, to select him, Rivers missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered during a joint practice with the Houston Texans. He recovered to make his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2018 season, and played in six games that year. Then, in 2019, he once again injured his knee, this time in the team’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He underwent surgery and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Rivers, now 26, has worked his back, rehabbing throughout the unusual offseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

His efforts earned a lengthy salute from coach Bill Belichick.

Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday’s game. —AP

“Derek’s really done an incredible job,” Belichick said. “I don’t think I’ve ever really seen him on a down day. He’s always got a positive attitude, he works extremely hard, and he always works on the things that will help him and help the team — kind of the ‘first one in and last one out’ type of guy in the building.”

Advertisement

Belichick credited Rivers for his mental toughness over the last three years.

“He never had anything but a positive, hard-working, competitive attitude,” Belichick said. “Having the opportunity to play yesterday and go out and help the team win was very gratifying — I know for him — but for all of us, all of his teammates and other people on the team, the training staff, strength staff, all the guys that have worked with him during that time.”

Among those who couldn’t contain their excitement for Rivers was fellow defensive end Chase Winovich, one of the first players to celebrate following his sack in Sunday’s win.

“Football’s one of those weird dynamics, where there’s no guaranteed money, for the most part, so you’re pitted against guys in the same room,” Winovich said. “From a friendship dynamic, it’s kind of weird. But Derek’s personality, I talked to him about this before, it kind of transcends that.

“He’s a great dude and he’s a great teammate. Any time you have a guy like that, that’s clearly selfless and that’s been working hard, get a sack, you’re just fired up for him.”

Rivers expressed an appreciation for the support.

“To have the type of community and brotherhood here, between players, coaches, and just this whole team, whenever somebody is going through something, it’s just awesome to have that type of support from your brothers and your coaches,” he said. “It just makes you want to go harder.”

Kraft donates $100,000 for legal aid

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has donated $100,000 to Greater Boston Legal Services (GBLS), a local group of attorneys and paralegals that provide free legal advice and representation to low-income individuals.

The money will be used to provide support to families facing eviction amid unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Kraft’s announcement, GBLS can “help these families navigate their rights, identify their opportunities, provide housing court representation, negotiate with their landlords, and achieve more positive outcomes.”

The donation is part of Kraft’s $1 million pledge to help fight against systemic racism.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Teammates and an official try to separate Cam Newton and Shaq Lawson after they tussled following the Patriots' 21-11 win Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton responds to Dolphins trying to grab his gold chain: That was disrespectful September 14, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Devin McCourty's cleats.
Patriots
Devin McCourty honored his daughter during Sunday's game September 14, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed durability, Bill Belichick, and the 'therapeutic' Patriot way in WEEI interview September 14, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Patriots secondary pick up right where they left off September 14, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
'It's not sustainable': One ESPN analyst already doubts Patriots' usage of Cam Newton September 14, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Tom Brady and Drew Brees described their matchup against each other September 13, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Brian Flores Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
'Obviously the quarterback was an issue': Brian Flores discussed Cam Newton's debut September 13, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton discussed his season-opener performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton on his Patriots debut: ‘This is the new normal’ September 13, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Cam Newton runs behind the Patriots' offensive line.
Patriots
Cam Newton's rushing total Sunday eclipsed two full seasons of Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Same old issues on defense doom Dolphins against Patriots September 13, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Patriots rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings reacts after he helped stop the Dolphins on a fourth quarter run play near the goal line.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Red Sox vs. Rays
Red Sox
Vázquez, Arroyo homer, Red Sox top Rays 6-3 September 13, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's Patriots debut September 13, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with teammate Deatrich Wise, Jr. (91) after the Patriots intercepted a Miami pass in the end zone late in the game to seal their 21-11 victory.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 13 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady was under siege during the season opener vs. the Saints
Tom Brady
Everything Tom Brady did in his first game as Buccaneers quarterback September 13, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Patriots
Patriots stand for national anthem as Dolphins stay in locker room September 13, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
Tom Brady
Saints reportedly had free agent interest in Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Cam Newton dropped the trailer to his documentary, '86 Nights,' before Sunday's game September 13, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs across the field during a an NFL football workout at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
NFL
Tom Brady featured Kobe Bryant in his Bucs season-opener hype video September 13, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly explored trading star cornerback Stephon Gilmore this offseason September 13, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Cam Newton celebrates his second rushing touchdown of the game against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Cam Newton rushes for two touchdowns in Patriots' win September 13, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Bill Belichick will reportedly wear a patch honoring first Black NFL head coach Fritz Pollard September 12, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Bruce Arena.
Sports News
Revolution fall to Philadelphia Union, 2-1, after goal in stoppage time September 12, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Tyler Glasnow allowed four runs in seven innings against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Brandon Lowe's seventh-inning home run lifts Rays over Red Sox September 12, 2020 | 9:49 PM