Patriots’ Week 2 injury report: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry limited in practice

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were limited for the team’s first practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks.

Edelman is listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the second straight week. He was a limited participant for the Patriots’ first two practices last before being a full participant in their final practice ahead of their Week 1 matchup. He had five catches on five targets for 57 yards and had a rush for 23 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins.

Harry is on the report with a shoulder injury. He was placed on last week’s injury report for the final practice of the week with the same injury but was still a full participant. He had five catches on six targets for 39 yards in Week 1. One of his catches resulted in a fumble at the Dolphins’ goal line, allowing the Dolphins to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler, linebacker Brandon Copeland, and cornerback Jonathon Jones were also limited participants at the Patriots’ first practice of the week.

Tight end Dalton Keene and linebacker Cassh Maluia were listed as full participants. Both players were inactive in Week 1.

There were no Patriots that didn’t participate in their first practice of the week.

Here is this week’s full injury report for the Patriots and Seahawks:

Patriots DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (foot)