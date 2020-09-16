Steve Grogan — the Patriots’ last mobile quarterback — likes what Cam Newton is bringing to New England

Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running.
Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running. –GEORGE RIZER
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
September 16, 2020 | 3:42 PM

Steve Grogan saw a little of himself when he flipped on the Patriots game Sunday.

The former New England quarterback, who was under center from 1975-90, remains the only quarterback in franchise history to rush for 300 yards in a season; he did it four times, including 539 yards in 1978. So he was interested to see how Cam Newton would do in his first game with the Patriots.

It wasn’t as if Grogan was unfamiliar with Newton’s work — after all, the former NFL MVP has put up impressive rushing numbers over the course of his career, topping 500 in a season on five separate occasions with the Panthers.

But watching Newton run so effectively in a New England uniform? After years of watching Tom Brady, to see a Patriots quarterback running like that was a little different.

“I was impressed with the way he handled the game the other day,” Grogan said of Newton, who had 75 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries in the 21-11 win over Miami. “He can throw, and he can run the football.

“I’m not sure if 15 or 16 carries a game is going to keep him around very long, but so far, it looks like it has worked out.

“He has that ability to not only run well out of designed sets, but also notice that if something isn’t working, he can tuck it and run. And I noticed he was able to do that a few times on Sunday pretty effectively.”

Grogan, who holds every major franchise record for rushing yards by a New England quarterback, had three games in his career where he topped 75 yards, including one 100-yard game on Oct. 18, 1976, against the Jets, when he ended up with 103.

 

Another thing that stood out for Grogan about Newton’s performance? His ability to execute within the framework of a new offense despite a unique offseason and no preseason games.

Newton not only ran for 75 yards, he was 15 of 19 for 155 yards passing; one of the incompletions was a drop by Julian Edelman.

No fumbles, no interceptions, no penalties. And a win. Not bad for a first game.

“Without any preseason games, and not much of an offseason, I thought he handled himself well,” said Grogan, who specifically pointed to Newton’s ability to work with his offensive line as an important asset.

“The team seemed to respond to him nicely as well. If he can keep it going, he should have a good year.”

There are some comparisons: Grogan (6 feet 4 inches, 210 pounds) and Newton (6-5, 240) are bigger guys, but Grogan was and Newton is relatively nimble for the position. And like Newton, Grogan’s accuracy as a passer was questioned (he had a career completion rate of 52 percent). But Newton shows the same knack for good field vision and an ability to make something happen when a play starts to break down that Grogan did.

The one area where Grogan would like Newton to find some differentiation? His equipment.

In his later years, the wear and tear on Grogan left him sporting a protective neck roll, which many found to be the most distinctive part of his uniform. Grogan laughs at the memory, as well as the tongue-in-cheek idea that Newton should add a neck roll as a tribute.

“I hope he doesn’t have to wear one at all,” Grogan said with a chuckle. “That would mean he’s been able to stay healthy.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
It's been an eventful nine months since Jeff Hafley's opening press conference in December. On Saturday, he'll coach his first game with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
5 things to know before BC football opens the season September 16, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
Film review: How Cam Newton elevates the Patriots offense September 16, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Michael Reaves
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck offered a brief, needed moment of optimism about Red Sox pitching September 16, 2020 | 12:41 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers September 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Could Allen Robinson be on the move from the Bears?
NFL
Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market? September 16, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Chris Graythen
Tom Brady
Keyshawn Johnson theorized why Tom Brady will have 'high' number of interceptions this season September 16, 2020 | 10:42 AM
College Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all September 16, 2020 | 9:48 AM
The New England Flag Football League was allegedly in violation of Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency safety order.
Local
Massachusetts-based flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams September 16, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1.
Celtics
Kemba Walker after poor shooting performance in Game 1: 'I'm just playing terrible' September 16, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum's game-tying block attempt in Game 1.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum discussed his two missed opportunities late in Celtics' Game 1 loss September 16, 2020 | 6:35 AM
Tanner Houck
Red Sox
Tanner Houck wins MLB debut, goes 5 innings, Red Sox blank Marlins September 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Bill Belichick
Jeannette Belichick
Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, dies at 98 September 15, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket, to give the Heat a Game 1 win.
Celtics
Bam Adebayo's block gives Heat Game 1 win over Celtics September 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected on a pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in AP's first NFL poll of the season September 15, 2020 | 8:44 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck September 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
High School Football
MIAA's Football Committee votes to allow 'out-of-season' coaching September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
fantasy football
Fantasy football: 4 waiver wire pickups for Week 2 September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Sports Q
How many games will the Patriots win this year? September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Tom Brady is hit by New Orleans' Demario Davis in the second half of Sunday's game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady opened up to Jim Gray about his Week 1 loss September 15, 2020 | 11:17 AM
Kyle Dugger prior to his NFL debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Adrian Phillips compared Kyle Dugger to another former rookie standout September 15, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Patriots
Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker, Heat's Jimmy Butler waited years for East finals September 14, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM