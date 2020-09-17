Morning sports update: Bill Belichick had high praise for Russell Wilson ahead of Week 2 matchup

"I don’t know, but I don’t really see anybody better than this player."

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks face the Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday night. –AP Photo/Brian Blanco
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 17, 2020 | 11:00 AM

The Celtics face the Heat tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 7 p.m. Boston is looking to get back on even terms after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

The Red Sox lost 8-4 to the Marlins on Wednesday, and will play the final game of the series against Miami at 1:10 p.m.

Bill Belichick on Russell Wilson: Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson high praise.

“This guy is a tremendous player,” Belichick offered. “Honestly, I think he’s, in a way, maybe underrated by the media or the fans. I don’t know, but I don’t really see anybody better than this player. He can do everything. He’s got, obviously, great leadership, play-making skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game with his decision-making, running, passing.”

Belichick also noted that defending Wilson will be an immense challenge, considering the Seattle quarterback’s versatility.

“He attacks, literally every inch of the field, you have to defend with him,” said Belichick. “The deep balls, the sidelines, his scrambles, his ability to get the ball to his playmakers in space, and then you have to try to tackle them, which is very difficult, too.”

The Patriots travel to face the Seahawks, kicking of on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

Trivia: Can you name the Celtics’ starting five from Game 2 of the last Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat (in 2012)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Danny Ainge’s response to “Toucher & Rich” about Pat Riley: The Ainge-Riley rivalry probably started during the 1980s, when Ainge was a player for the Celtics and Riley was the Lakers’ coach. But it resurfaced in 2013 when Riley heard Ainge’s comments calling it “embarrassing” that then-Heat forward LeBron James would complain about a particular call from the officiating.

“Danny Ainge needs to shut the f— up and manage his own team,” Riley stormed back in a team statement. The feud between the two has apparently subsided, though the two teams’ current Eastern Conference Finals matchup might test that.

Asked about the chance to beat Riley during his weekly interview with Toucher & Rich on Wednesday, Ainge insisted he’s moved on.

“Yeah know Pat and I had our little tiff — that was what, seven or eight years ago?” Ainge recalled. “But I respect Pat Riley, I have a great admiration for what he’s accomplished in his life and in the NBA and he’s been a great competitor. I don’t hold any grudges against Pat Riley at all.”

Accused of not being entirely honest in his response, Ainge insisted he was being serious.

“No, I’m telling you, it’s the truth,” Ainge replied, before interjecting some humor. “The stuff that we went through that one time where Pat Riley, you know, told me to mind my own business and that I was a whiner, I mean you know, hey listen, all that stuff was true.

“I don’t agree with how he went about that, but I don’t hold anything against Pat Riley,” Ainge continued. “Pat Riley has done a great job in Miami.”

The Patriots’ postgame locker room scene:

On this day: In 1996, Hideo Nomo pitched the first of his no-hitters. He was the first Japanese pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter in Major League Baseball. And while the original came with the Dodgers, a second (in 2001) would come with the Red Sox.

Here’s Vin Scully’s call:

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi might not be happy staying at Barcelona, but the 33-year-old is still hammering in world class goals, as he did in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Brandon Bass.

