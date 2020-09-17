Patriots’ Week 2 injury report: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry limited in practice for second straight day

Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 17, 2020

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were limited for the second straight practice ahead of their matchup against the Seahawks.

Edelman is listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the second straight week. He was a limited participant for the Patriots’ first two practices last before being a full participant in their final practice ahead of their Week 1 matchup. He had five catches on five targets for 57 yards and had a rush for 23 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins.

Harry is on the report with a shoulder injury. He was placed on last week’s injury report for the final practice of the week with the same injury but was still a full participant. He had five catches on six targets for 39 yards in Week 1. One of his catches resulted in a fumble at the Dolphins’ goal line, allowing the Dolphins to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Linebacker Josh Uche was added to Thursday’s injury report as he did not participate due to an ankle injury. Uche was inactive for Week 1.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler and linebacker Brandon Copeland were limited participants for the second straight practice.

Tight end Dalton Keene is still on the injury report but was a full participant for Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Cassh Maluia and cornerback Jonathan Jones were removed from the injury report on Thursday.

For Seattle, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams was added to the injury report on Thusday due to an elbow injury. He was a full participant.

Here is this week’s full injury report for the Patriots and Seahawks:

Patriots

Thursday

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Josh Uche (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Dalton Keene (neck)

Wednesday

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
CB Jonathan Jones (foot)

FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Dalton Keene (neck)
LB Cassh Maluia (knee)

Seahawks

Thursday

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Rasheem Green (neck)
T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Duane Brown (resting veteran)

WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)

FULL AVAILABILITY
S Jamal Adams (elbow)

Wednesday

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Duane Brown (resting veteran)
DE Rasheem Green (neck)
T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Coronavirus
Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for coronavirus September 17, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says little about Bruce Arians' criticism of his play September 17, 2020 | 7:48 PM
US Open
Justin Thomas takes US Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot September 17, 2020 | 7:32 PM
Nathan Eovaldi earned a win for the Red Sox over the Marlins on Thursday.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi shuts down Marlins to give Red Sox a 5-3 victory September 17, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll meet at center field during warm-ups ahead of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015.
Patriots
What the Seahawks are saying ahead of their matchup against the Patriots September 17, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick paid tribute to his mother, Jeannette, who passed away on Monday September 17, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Cam Newton celebrates his second rushing touchdown of the game against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Cam Newton will make the Patriots' offense different. The fun part will be finding out how. September 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on why 'reform' is not the right word for social change September 17, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Russell Wilson
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Russell Wilson ahead of Week 2 matchup September 17, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase favored to be first NFL coach fired this season September 17, 2020 | 6:59 AM
Rafael Devers squats after striking out with the bases loaded.
Red Sox
Jorge Alfaro homers twice, Marlins beat Red Sox 8-4 September 16, 2020 | 10:50 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Celtics, Heat both see ways to improve before Game 2 September 16, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about N'Keal Harry's fumble against the Dolphins September 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) follows through on an extra point in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots add Nick Folk, Myles Bryant to 53-man roster September 16, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Jack Kelley, left and Steve Stirling celebrated after Boston University defeated Minnesota to win NCAA Hockey Championship in 1971.
College Sports
Famed Boston University hockey coach Jack Kelley dies at 93 September 16, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Pete Carroll is in his 11th season as coach of the Seahawks.
Patriots vs. Seahawks
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been doing it his way after his time with the Patriots September 16, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Maya Moore
WNBA star Maya Moore marries the man she helped free from prison September 16, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge offered some constructive criticism of the Celtics after Game 1 September 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum makes All-NBA third team, LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time September 16, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Bill Belichick escorted his mother, Jeannette, as they left the Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Md., where they attended a funeral service for his father, Steve Belichick, in 2005. Mrs. Belichick died Monday at age 98.
Patriots
Stephen and Brian Belichick remember their grandmother, Jeannette September 16, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running.
Patriots
Steve Grogan — the Patriots' last mobile quarterback — likes what Cam Newton is bringing to New England September 16, 2020 | 3:42 PM
It's been an eventful nine months since Jeff Hafley's opening press conference in December. On Saturday, he'll coach his first game with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
5 things to know before BC football opens the season September 16, 2020 | 3:30 PM
9-16-2012: Foxborough, MA: Patriots wide reciever Wes Welker (right) and head coach Bill Belichick (left) are pictured on the sidelines after New England came off the field after a failed third down conversion. The New England Patriots hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium. section: sports (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
NFL
Wes Welker, Jerod Mayo among first-year football Hall of Fame candidates September 16, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Michael Reaves
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck offered a brief, needed moment of optimism about Red Sox pitching September 16, 2020 | 12:41 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers September 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Could Allen Robinson be on the move from the Bears?
NFL
Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market? September 16, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Chris Graythen
Tom Brady
Keyshawn Johnson theorized why Tom Brady will have 'high' number of interceptions this season September 16, 2020 | 10:42 AM
College Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all September 16, 2020 | 9:48 AM
The New England Flag Football League was allegedly in violation of Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency safety order.
Local
Massachusetts-based flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams September 16, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1.
Celtics
Kemba Walker after poor shooting performance in Game 1: 'I'm just playing terrible' September 16, 2020 | 7:12 AM