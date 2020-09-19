Patriots’ Week 2 injury report: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry questionable vs. Seahawks

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Edelman is listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the second-straight week. He was a limited participant for all three Patriots practices this week after being limited in just the final practice last week. He had five catches on five targets for 57 yards and had a rush for 23 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins.

Harry is on the report with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice all week. He was placed on last week’s injury report for the final practice with the same injury but was still a full participant. He had five catches on six targets for 39 yards in Week 1. One of his catches resulted in a fumble at the Dolphins’ goal line, allowing the Dolphins to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Josh Uche, who was added to Thursday’s injury report after he didn’t participate due to an ankle injury, was back at practice Friday as a limited participant. However, he has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He was also a healthy scratch last week.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler and linebacker Brandon Copeland were also limited in all three practices this week, making them questionable for Sunday.

Tight end Dalton Keene, who was a full participant in the week’s first two practices, was limited at Friday’s practice. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Special teamer Matt Slater was added to the injury report on Friday. He was limited for the final practice of the week and is questionable for Sunday.

For Seattle, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who was added to the injury report Thursday due to an elbow injury, was taken off the injury report and is expected to play Sunday.

Here is this week’s full injury report for the Patriots and Seahawks:

Patriots Friday DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

LB Brandon Copeland (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR Julian Edelman (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR Matthew Slater (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LB Josh Uche (ankle) OUT FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed Thursday DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Josh Uche (ankle) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) FULL AVAILABILITY

TE Dalton Keene (neck) Wednesday DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (foot)