‘We love you, bro’: Devin McCourty dedicated touchdown to James White

Amid a day of tragedy for James White on Sunday, Devin McCourty made a noticeable gesture.

White’s mother and father were in a car accident in South Florida on Sunday. White’s father, Tyrone, was reportedly killed, and his mother, Lisa, is in critical condition.

White was not with the Patriots for the game.

The 28-year-old running back was in his team’s thoughts, and McCourty made sure to have a message ready for New England’s No. 28 when he took an early interception back for a touchdown.

“2-8, we love you, bro,” McCourty shouted into the microphone of the television broadcast in a reference to White.

2-8, we love you, bro! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOCxE592iU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

The touchdown gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.