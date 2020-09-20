Live blog: Patriots-Seahawks game updates

Updates from Seattle, where Cam Newton and the Patriots take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle.
Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
updated on September 20, 2020

8:10 p.m.: As we get closer to kickoff, I’ve got back-and-forth on this one. In the end, I’m not sure the Patriots have enough offensive firepower to stick with Seattle. That’s not to say the Seahawks are all that overwhelming offensively. This is going to be a defensive battle, and I think the Patriots are going to use the emotion of the week to put together an impressive performance on the road. But in the end, I think Seattle will have just a little bit more. I’m going with the Seahawks, 20-14.

7:59 p.m.: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call tonight. The Patriots are 5-5 with them on the mic since the start of 2017 (including regular season and postseason).

7:39 p.m.: Not to ignore the real-world implications of the events of the week, but this contest sets up as a very emotional one for New England. First, there was the death of Bill Belichick’s mother earlier in the week. And on Sunday, the team got word that the father of James White died suddenly in a car crash. Small wonder that this scene played out on the field a few moments ago in Seattle. Going to be interesting to see how the team responds this week.

7:25 p.m.: Nick Folk is looking good in warmups, according to our guy Jim.

7:23 p.m.: Most of the local betting sites have had the Seahawks as a 4- to 4.5-point favorite all week, and that’s the case as we get closer to kickoff. Feels about right — I’d imagine that would be a bigger line if there were fans at CenturyLink tonight, to be honest. The really amazing thing when you’re talking about the betting line for this one? Tonight represents the first game for the Patriots as underdogs since Week 1 of the 2016 season — that was the season-opener against the Cardinals that Jimmy Garoppolo started in place of Tom Brady, who was suspended four games because of Deflategate. It’s a streak of 64 games, according to CBS Sportsline — the longest streak of the Super Bowl era. That’s crazy.

7:14 p.m.:

6:49 p.m.:

6:48 p.m.: According to our pals at weather.com, it doesn’t look like to be a weather game tonight in Seattle. The forecast calls for temps in the high 60s with partly cloudy skies and a five percent chance of precipitation. Between the fact that there will be no fans in the stands and little to no rain (at least by the sound of things), it likely negates any sort of home-field advantage the Seahawks might have had in this one. Can the Pats take advantage? We shall see.

6:35 p.m.:

6:22 p.m.: These contests between the Patriots and Seahawks have always been big games, or at least felt like big games. There was Super Bowl XLIX, of course, but there was also a classic from 2016 that came down to the last minute in Foxborough.

Advertisement

The 2012 contest in the Pacific Northwest — the “U Mad Bro?” game that saw Seattle make a serious statement — was also a terrific game. And the 30-20 win over the Seahawks in Foxborough in 2004 was the next-to-last victory in a New England winning streak that lasted more than a year. The figures probably aren’t nearly as compelling as they were in 2016, or Super Bowl XLIX. But the simple fact of the matter is that when these two teams face each other, it’s almost guaranteed to be a fascinating game. And this year is no exception: Can the Patriots take their show on the road successfully after their Week 1 win? Is this the year for Russell Wilson to win the MVP? How will the suddenly silent CenturyLink Field impact this one? All great questions we should get answers to this evening.

6:05 p.m.: Welcome to Week 2, everyone, where the Patriots and Seahawks are set to meet in Seattle for a Sunday night contest. Keep it here all evening long for the latest updates on what promises to be a compelling game. We’ll get things started with our usual pregame slate, which includes the latest betting line, weather news from the Pacific Northwest, the inactive analysis (which should drop just before 7 p.m.) and what’s going on out at CenturyLink Field. But first, we’ll give you your pregame reading list:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots running back James White’s father dies in crash, per reports September 20, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Maddie Meyer
RED SOX
A fan climbed the Green Monster and delayed the Red Sox game September 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox finally beat Yankees to snap 12-game skid vs rivals September 20, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass, during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Josh Allen reaches career high in passing as Bills beat Dolphins September 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets' Tarell Basham (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) as he throws.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo hurts ankle in 49ers' win over Jets September 20, 2020 | 5:33 PM
NFL
Stephen Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars September 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Sunday night’s game against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be the Patriots' first of several opportunities this year to show what they can do against dual-threat quarterbacks.
Patriots
Will facing Cam Newton in practice help the Patriots defend mobile quarterbacks this season? September 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
NFL
What Tom Brady said about his first win as a member of the Bucs September 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Gordon Hayward was sharp in his return Saturday.
GORDON HAYWARD
What Gordon Hayward said after making his return for the Celtics September 20, 2020 | 12:41 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 3 win vs. Heat September 20, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics held off the Heat in Game 3.
Celtics
Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1 September 19, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Red Sox
Yankees shut out Red Sox for 10th straight win September 19, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Ron Gardenhire retired from his position as Tigers manager on Saturday.
MLB
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces immediate retirement September 19, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders players shake hands.
NHL
Commissioner Gary Bettman says next NHL season could start in December or January September 19, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Gordon Hayward is expected to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward returns in Game 3, reportedly won't leave the bubble for birth of his son September 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
The Revolution host the New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The Revs' Brandon Bye heads the ball forward as he jumps up with New York's Alexander Callens in the first half.
REVOLUTION
New England Revolution and NYCFC battle to 0-0 draw September 19, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Zay Flowers was electric for Boston College against Duke.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's statement win at Duke September 19, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 19, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Chase Winovich had an impressive performance in the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Chase Winovich's Week 1 performance lifts ceiling of Patriots' defense September 19, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Hunter Long caught a touchdown pass in Boston College's win over Duke.
Boston College
Phil Jurkovec helps Boston College beat Duke 26-6 in Jeff Hafley's debut September 19, 2020 | 3:51 PM
The Astros announced Saturday that Justin Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season.
MLB
Astros' Justin Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season September 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz said he had COVID-19 September 19, 2020 | 9:56 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots greets Stephon Gilmore #24 before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Chad Finn: This sure feels like a rivalry game for the Patriots September 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures as he watches play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Celtics
Celtics, Heat agree: A 2-0 lead in East finals means nothing September 18, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Julian Edelman and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Julian Edelman doesn't think Cam Newton took 'any crazy hits' running in his Patriots debut September 18, 2020 | 10:49 AM
FRENCH OPEN
Naomi Osaka says she's out of French Open with injured hamstring September 18, 2020 | 9:05 AM
J.J. Taylor was in for nine plays in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins.
Patriots
How undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor earned his playing time with the Patriots September 18, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Marcus Smart reportedly was involved in an argument with his Celtics teammates after Game 2.
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Celtics players reportedly 'argued' in locker room following Game 2 loss September 18, 2020 | 6:16 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Seahawks game September 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Goran Dragic and the Heat came back in the third quarter to defeat the Celtics in Game 2.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 2 loss vs. Heat September 17, 2020 | 11:25 PM