Live blog: Patriots-Seahawks game updates

8:10 p.m.: As we get closer to kickoff, I’ve got back-and-forth on this one. In the end, I’m not sure the Patriots have enough offensive firepower to stick with Seattle. That’s not to say the Seahawks are all that overwhelming offensively. This is going to be a defensive battle, and I think the Patriots are going to use the emotion of the week to put together an impressive performance on the road. But in the end, I think Seattle will have just a little bit more. I’m going with the Seahawks, 20-14. 7:59 p.m.: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call tonight. The Patriots are 5-5 with them on the mic since the start of 2017 (including regular season and postseason). 7:39 p.m.: Not to ignore the real-world implications of the events of the week, but this contest sets up as a very emotional one for New England. First, there was the death of Bill Belichick’s mother earlier in the week. And on Sunday, the team got word that the father of James White died suddenly in a car crash. Small wonder that this scene played out on the field a few moments ago in Seattle. Going to be interesting to see how the team responds this week. Josh McDaniels and Troy Brown just huddled with running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, and J.J. Taylor in what looked like a very emotional moment as the group copes with the loss of James White's dad, Tyrone, in a car accident. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2020 7:25 p.m.: Nick Folk is looking good in warmups, according to our guy Jim. Nick Folk just converted back-to-back-to-back field goals of 43, 49, and 53 yards in warmups. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2020 7:23 p.m.: Most of the local betting sites have had the Seahawks as a 4- to 4.5-point favorite all week, and that’s the case as we get closer to kickoff. Feels about right — I’d imagine that would be a bigger line if there were fans at CenturyLink tonight, to be honest. The really amazing thing when you’re talking about the betting line for this one? Tonight represents the first game for the Patriots as underdogs since Week 1 of the 2016 season — that was the season-opener against the Cardinals that Jimmy Garoppolo started in place of Tom Brady, who was suspended four games because of Deflategate. It’s a streak of 64 games, according to CBS Sportsline — the longest streak of the Super Bowl era. That’s crazy. 7:14 p.m.: Some pregame dribbling from Cam Newton. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hXzNqQ9mF5 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2020

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll airing it out. Can’t confirm if he’s the emergency QB. We’ll keep asking. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/XEozSsAeN6 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2020

6:48 p.m.: According to our pals at weather.com, it doesn’t look like to be a weather game tonight in Seattle. The forecast calls for temps in the high 60s with partly cloudy skies and a five percent chance of precipitation. Between the fact that there will be no fans in the stands and little to no rain (at least by the sound of things), it likely negates any sort of home-field advantage the Seahawks might have had in this one. Can the Pats take advantage? We shall see.

Phillip Dorsett exchanged greetings with several former teammates, coaches, and staffers. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/bYcc0Vv8xj — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 20, 2020

6:22 p.m.: These contests between the Patriots and Seahawks have always been big games, or at least felt like big games. There was Super Bowl XLIX, of course, but there was also a classic from 2016 that came down to the last minute in Foxborough.

Seahawks. Patriots.

Another finish at the 1-yard line. pic.twitter.com/KULeqjjDh0 — NFL (NFL) November 15, 2016 — NickFurry (@Nicklovesusall) November 15, 2016

The 2012 contest in the Pacific Northwest — the “U Mad Bro?” game that saw Seattle make a serious statement — was also a terrific game. And the 30-20 win over the Seahawks in Foxborough in 2004 was the next-to-last victory in a New England winning streak that lasted more than a year. The figures probably aren’t nearly as compelling as they were in 2016, or Super Bowl XLIX. But the simple fact of the matter is that when these two teams face each other, it’s almost guaranteed to be a fascinating game. And this year is no exception: Can the Patriots take their show on the road successfully after their Week 1 win? Is this the year for Russell Wilson to win the MVP? How will the suddenly silent CenturyLink Field impact this one? All great questions we should get answers to this evening.

6:05 p.m.: Welcome to Week 2, everyone, where the Patriots and Seahawks are set to meet in Seattle for a Sunday night contest. Keep it here all evening long for the latest updates on what promises to be a compelling game. We’ll get things started with our usual pregame slate, which includes the latest betting line, weather news from the Pacific Northwest, the inactive analysis (which should drop just before 7 p.m.) and what’s going on out at CenturyLink Field. But first, we’ll give you your pregame reading list: