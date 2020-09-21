What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots lost to the Seahawks

"I just have to deliver."

Cam Newton nearly led the Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Cam Newton nearly led the Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. –Stephen Brashear/AP Photo
September 21, 2020 | 1:54 AM

“I’ve got to be better, it’s just simple.”

That was how Patriots quarterback Cam Newton summed up the team’s 35-30 loss the Seahawks on Sunday. Newton, who finished 30-for-44 for 397 yards with one touchdown, had a solid performance – despite throwing an interception in the third quarter that allowed the Seahawks to take a lead.

“It’s the execution on my part,” Newton said. “All in all as a team, we knew what type of game it was going to be. I would say hostile environment, it’s still considered a hostile environment with them so comfortable in their home stadium. But yet, through it all, you just have to battle adversity at double digit, leading the fourth quarter, we had our opportunities.”

Newton was honest about how the Seahawks likely prepared for the Patriots’ offense ahead of the Week 2 matchup, specifically against their effective running game.

“As far as the running game, when they take that away you just have to find different ways to move the football,” Newton further explained. “They watch film, they probably [saw] us last week have a lot of success in the run game, and they had a plan. Make no mistake about it, the Seattle Seahawks [are] a great football team. We are a great football team as well, and it was great for us to kind of see where we kind of fared out and we just fell short.”

Newton held himself accountable for his performance on Sunday, including a dramatic final play of the game when he tried to run it in for a touchdown and came up short at the line of scrimmage.

“I just didn’t make everybody right, that’s the only thing I regret,” he said. “That type of situation, it’s humbling to be able to have the respect level of the team to have the ball in my hands, I just have to deliver. I saw a clip of it, I could have made it right by just bouncing it. I was just thinking too much man, or even just diving over the top. There’s so many different things that flashed over me and playing a fast defense like that, as soon as you guess – you’re wrong. So, I definitely learned from it.

“The play was there, the play has been there all game. Moving forward, we just have to scheme up things and being put in that situation again, hopefully we can have a better outcome.”

With that, he was blunt about the loss.

“Just moving forward, we have a lot of things to be optimistic about, but yet, we still have to get better,” he said. “The reason why you play this game is for one stat, and one stat only and we didn’t get that statistic today – that’s to win. So, for us, this is a disgusting taste in my mouth and we just got to grow and get better in this offense and hopefully have a better result next week.”

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton NFL

