Morning sports update: ESPN analyst thinks Cam Newton does more with Patriots wide receivers ‘than Tom Brady ever could’

"The New England Patriots are going to be alright, because Superman has returned."

Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle.
Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
By
Boston.com Staff
September 21, 2020 | 10:46 AM

The Patriots fell short in Seattle on Sunday night, losing to the Seahawks 35-30 after Cam Newton was stopped at the one-yard line. It prevented Newton from helping New England pull off an improbable 4th-quarter comeback.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, recorded his first win with the Buccaneers, defeating the Panthers 31-17.

And the Red Sox lost to the Yankees 10-2 in a game that was briefly interrupted when a fan got into Fenway Park and began throwing items onto the field.

Also on Sunday:

  • Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open with a six-shot victory, the first major win of his career.
  • Tadej Pogačar (who turned 22 on Monday) became the youngest rider in decades to win the Tour de France after a dramatic comeback on the race’s penultimate stage. He is also the first Slovenian to win cycling’s most famous tour.

Ryan Clark on Cam Newton: After throwing for 397 yards on Sunday night in Seattle, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has once again won plaudits for his comeback story.

Even in a loss, Newton and New England once again impressed a national audience curious to see how Bill Belichick’s team would look in a primetime matchup without Tom Brady.

Speaking on ESPN’s Monday morning show, “Get Up!”, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark was optimistic about the future despite the 35-30 defeat to the Seahawks.

“The New England Patriots are going to be alright, because Superman has returned,” Clark concluded in one segment.

The conversation inevitably turned to a comparison of Brady and Newton. Focusing on the production of the Patriots’ wide receiving group, show host Mike Greenberg theorized that maybe Newton is better suited to the current version of the team than Brady was in 2019.

“I think what has to be said is, look, Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time, you will never say they are better off without him, but this particular incarnation of this team is probably better with Cam Newton at what he does than with Tom Brady and what he does,” Greenberg offered.

Clark agreed, rationalizing that the receivers, including 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, “needed” Newton.

“This collection of players: Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, is better with Cam Newton at quarterback, period,” Clark asserted. “They are. He does more with this team than Tom Brady ever could. That’s not a knock on their careers, it’s not in any way to negate Tom Brady’s greatness. They needed Cam Newton. This is a match made in heaven the same way Cam Newton said it was. It was beautiful to watch last night.”

The Patriots face the Raiders in Week 3, kicking off at 1 p.m.

Trivia: Cam Newton’s 397 passing yards on Sunday was the most by a Patriots quarterback (regular season or playoffs) since what notable game by Tom Brady?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It came in a losing effort.

An extraordinary interruption: During a practice over the weekend, the Brazilian women’s national team had to pause during a scrimmage when a parrot landed on the head of defender Bruna Benites.

Eventually, a trainer helped coax the parrot onto a soccer ball, before it flew away. Benites posted the video on her Instagram, but used her viral moment as a way to raise awareness about the human-caused wild fires in the Pantanal, a region of Brazil.

Here’s a translation of her caption:

Taking advantage of what happened today, I, [of] Mato Grosso, could not help expressing my feeling of deep sadness for everything that has been happening in the Pantanal. Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, scenes (rare) like the one you are seeing in this video, will become impossible to be seen. Let us be aware! Let’s take care of our greatest asset, which is nature!

Cam Newton reuniting for a moment with former teammate Greg Olsen:

On this day: In 1955, Massachusetts native Rocky Marciano won the final fight of his undefeated career against Archie Moore.

Daily highlight: Celtics fans might not like it, but this Anthony Davis buzzer-beater for the Lakers was the highlight of the day.

Trivia answer: Super Bowl LII.

