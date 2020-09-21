It’s a career night for Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry, despite loss to Seahawks

“Doughboy has grown in front of everyone’s eyes,” Newton said of Harry.

Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Julian Edelman's 179 yards were a career high. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
September 21, 2020 | 2:13 AM

Julian Edelman racked up a career-high 179 receiving yards Sunday night, catching eight passes on 11 targets, including a 49-yard reception. Despite the performance, the Patriots’ offense couldn’t muster a comeback and lost, 35-30, to the Seahawks in Seattle.

The veteran Patriots receiver’s previous career high came in December 2017, when he had 151 on eight catches – including one touchdown – in a win over the Dolphins.

Last season, Edelman finished with more than 100 yards three times: A Week 6 win over the Giants (113), a Week 5 win at Washington (110), and Week 13 win over the Texans (106).

Second-year receiver N’Keal Harry also had a big night, shattering his previous career-highs with a 72-yard performance. Harry caught eight passes on a team-high 12 targets, including two key receptions on the team’s final drive of the game.

Advertisement

“Doughboy has grown in front of everyone’s eyes,” quarterback Cam Newton said.

Harry’s best game prior to Sunday was last week: He had 39 yards on five catches when the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week 1.

Newton himself set a new NFL record with his two rushing touchdowns: He now has the most multi-rush touchdown games by a quarterback in NFL history.

Including Sunday, Newton has rushed for more than one touchdown in eight games, which surpasses Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair, and Steve Young.

Against the Seahawks, Newton once again was the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 47 yards on 11 carries.

With no James White, the running backs struggled to produce: Sony Michel posted 19 yards on seven carries, while Rex Burkhead generated only two yards off of six attempts. Undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor also received one carry, in which he lost a yard. As a unit, the trio averaged 1.4 yards per attempt.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton nearly led the Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots lost to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:54 AM
Belichick postgame press conference
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained the Patriots' final play call vs. the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:28 AM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Cam Newton shared his thoughts after the Patriots loss to the Seahawks.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 15 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:09 AM
Russell Wilson played with James White at Wisconsin.
NFL
Russell Wilson to Michele Tafoya: 'My heart's heavy' for James White September 21, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play, beat Patriots 35-30 September 20, 2020 | 11:58 PM
Anthony Davis buries a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
NBA
Anthony Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead September 20, 2020 | 10:35 PM
Patriots
'We love you, bro': Devin McCourty dedicated touchdown to James White September 20, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Gisele Bundchen, with children Vivian and Benjamin.
NFL
Tom Brady sent love to his family after his first Bucs win September 20, 2020 | 9:25 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots running back James White’s father dies in crash September 20, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Maddie Meyer
RED SOX
A fan climbed the Green Monster and delayed the Red Sox game September 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox finally beat Yankees to snap 12-game skid vs rivals September 20, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Seattle's David Moore got both feet down, improbably, for a touchdown pass against Jason McCourty in the 3rd quarter.
Patriots
Everything that happened in the Patriots-Seahawks game September 20, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass, during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Josh Allen reaches career high in passing as Bills beat Dolphins September 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets' Tarell Basham (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) as he throws.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo hurts ankle in 49ers' win over Jets September 20, 2020 | 5:33 PM
NFL
Stephen Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars September 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Sunday night’s game against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be the Patriots' first of several opportunities this year to show what they can do against dual-threat quarterbacks.
Patriots
Will facing Cam Newton in practice help the Patriots defend mobile quarterbacks this season? September 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
NFL
What Tom Brady said about his first win as a member of the Bucs September 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Gordon Hayward was sharp in his return Saturday.
GORDON HAYWARD
What Gordon Hayward said after making his return for the Celtics September 20, 2020 | 12:41 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 3 win vs. Heat September 20, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics held off the Heat in Game 3.
Celtics
Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1 September 19, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Red Sox
Yankees shut out Red Sox for 10th straight win September 19, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Ron Gardenhire retired from his position as Tigers manager on Saturday.
MLB
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces immediate retirement September 19, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders players shake hands.
NHL
Commissioner Gary Bettman says next NHL season could start in December or January September 19, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Gordon Hayward is expected to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward returns in Game 3, reportedly won't leave the bubble for birth of his son September 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
The Revolution host the New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The Revs' Brandon Bye heads the ball forward as he jumps up with New York's Alexander Callens in the first half.
REVOLUTION
New England Revolution and NYCFC battle to 0-0 draw September 19, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Zay Flowers was electric for Boston College against Duke.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's statement win at Duke September 19, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 19, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Chase Winovich had an impressive performance in the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Chase Winovich's Week 1 performance lifts ceiling of Patriots' defense September 19, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Hunter Long caught a touchdown pass in Boston College's win over Duke.
Boston College
Phil Jurkovec helps Boston College beat Duke 26-6 in Jeff Hafley's debut September 19, 2020 | 3:51 PM