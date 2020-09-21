5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seahawks

The final play was fine.

Bill Belichick.
Bill Belichick. –Elaine Thompson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Dave D'Onofrio
September 21, 2020 | 1:23 AM

COMMENTARY

Five takeaways from the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seahawks, another battle between Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll to be decided in the shadows of the goal line…

A TOLERABLE LOSS

In some ways, the Patriots were in a no-pressure situation Sunday night. They were underdogs for the first time in more than four years, and even without fans at Century Link Field, going on the road to face the Seahawks in Seattle is a daunting task for a developing team. The expectations for the Pats have been lowered to the point that a win would’ve been considered an eye-opening surprise.

So to come within a couple yards of getting that victory is, ultimately, a tolerable outcome. New England’s performance on the defensive side of the ball was disappointing, the kicking game remains a concern, and an overly conservative offensive approach might’ve been frustrating at times – but in the end the Pats were competitive. They were tough. They were gutsy.

Related Links

Advertisement

And that’s encouraging, because that gives Bill Belichick something to build upon, and gives his fanbase reason to believe that even as its transitions to a new era the team will be recognizable while it rebuilds. Had the Pats followed up a win over an underwhelming Dolphins team by traveling West and delivering a stinker, it could’ve cast doubts on some of the optimism that Cam Newton’s fresh legs kicked up in Week 1. It might even have fueled the fears of some that, after a spring of exits and a summer of opt-outs, this season could go south in a hurry if the Pats look like in the early going like a team that’s been swallowed by the circumstances.

Instead, they came out Sunday and continued to look like they had something to prove. They didn’t quit, they played disciplined football, and they fought through their mistakes. They lost, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Nor was it for lack of skill. They lost because the other side, led by the best player on the field, made a couple more plays.

There’s a good chance that happens a few more times this season. More than maybe we’re accustomed to around here. But Sunday night affirmed that, whichever way those plays go, the Pats may still be as interesting as they’ve been in a while.

THE FINAL PLAY WAS FINE

Advertisement

As the Patriots lined up for the final play, everything was predictable. Yet another Seattle-New England matchup had come down to one last crack from a couple yards out, and anyone who’d been watching this latest classic knew what was about to happen. Right down to the pre-snap motion.

First, tight end Ryan Izzo goes in motion and sets up on the flank. Then, fullback Jakob Johnson moves to alongside Newton in the shotgun set. Once the ball was snapped, there was no secret that the quarterback would try to run it into the end zone.

The Pats could’ve called for some trickery, like they did earlier when Newton faked like he was going to tuck it and instead flicked a floater to a wide open Johnson. Perhaps this time Izzo could’ve leaked. But with the game on the line, the right call was to put the ball in the hands of their most dangerous, physically gifted, experienced offensive weapon and hope he could find a way.

He couldn’t this time. Newton’s quest for a third touchdown was literally upended about a yard and a half shy of the goal line – but that doesn’t make it the wrong call, or one that Josh McDaniels should regret. Even though everybody knew what was coming, that was the Patriots’ best chance to steal a win.

As some may recall, Pete Carroll paid for overthinking it near the goal line in another of these Seahawks-Patriots clashes. And on a far less consequential scale, McDaniels or Belichick would’ve been making the same mistake had they attempted something that took them away from their strength in that spot.

OPEN UP THE OFFENSE

Advertisement

After the Patriots ran all over the Dolphins, the ground game appeared to be their greatest offensive strength. With Newton orchestrating option plays from the backfield, the results of Week 1 suggested his presence would make things easier for New England’s other backs to have success. 

Sunday night, however, the Patriots averaged 2.7 yards per carry – and that was with Newton gaining 47 yards on his 11 jaunts. Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, and J.J. Taylor combined for 14 rush attempts that netted a grand total of 20 yards. Michel was particularly uninspiring as he got the bulk of the work early.

Through three quarters, the Patriots had achieved 14 first downs. Only one of them came courtesy of a running play. Rather, it was the passing game that was more effective against the Seahawks, and perhaps the tremendous production of the Patriots on their final two possessions will shift the approach to be more aggressive moving forward.

Julian Edelman was a nonfactor in the first half, but finished with eight catches for 179 yards, and seems to develop a connection with Newton on routes taking him down the field. Damiere Byrd’s speed seems to at least keep defenders concerned about him going by them on the outside. And even N’Keal Harry made a couple of impactful catches in the fourth quarter, plus another on an early fourth down where he held on despite a hit to his helmet. 

When the Pats needed chunk plays, and quick yards, they were able to produce them against what’s expected to be a playoff team. And they did it with the running game reduced to nothing but Newton. New England went conservative in the first couple quarters, and effectively so. They got it to intermission tied at 14 – but when they were forced to play from behind, they opened it up, and nearly came all the way back.

Here’s hoping that more aggressive approach becomes a more regular part of the game plan going forward.

A DISCOURAGING DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The hallmark of the Patriots defense that carried their successes a season ago was an historic ability to thwart opponents on third down.

Sunday night, however, they struggled to even get the Seahawks into those pivotal positions.

Seattle picked up only three third-down conversions in the contest – but it only faced the predicament six times before their final series, a product of the hosts averaging close to eight yards per play for much of the contest. 

When the Patriots’ defense was dictating games and deciding victories a year ago, they yielded a league-low 4.7 yards per play. However, a performance like Sunday’s casts serious doubts on whether this year’s retooled unit can come anywhere close to replicating the level of play the Pats relied upon heavily last year.

Of course, it’s not easy to combat a quarterback like Russell Wilson, whose play over the past 13 months rates second to no one. There’s no shame in losing to a guy like that. Look at the throws he made while getting blasted on each of his first three touchdown passes, in particular. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap to greatness.

But the concern coming out of Sunday is that it wasn’t just Wilson who was making the Pats pay. In deference to the dangerousness of the quarterback, the Patriots went with additional defensive backs, though New England’s front couldn’t contain Seattle’s running game. The Seahawks piled up 154 yards on the ground, at a clip of 5.1 per haul.

And it’s not as though going light in the box paid dividends against the pass. Devin McCourty caught a deflection and returned it for a touchdown in the opening minutes, and the Seahawks hurt themselves with three early penalties, but Wilson’s attack still racked up 202 yards on their first 25 plays from scrimmage. Their next drive was extended by a holding penalty on third and 19. And after going to halftime tied at 14, Seattle scored touchdowns on three of its next four possessions.

The Pats came up with a couple of stops late in the fourth quarter to give themselves a chance, and for that they deserve some credit. It just wasn’t enough to override what was, on the whole, a discouraging night for Belichick’s defense.

SEAHAWKS WENT AT THE PATS’ CORNERBACKS

Of particular note with the way the Seahawks attacked the Patriots’ defense was the fearlessness with which Wilson went at Stephon Gilmore and the New England secondary. 

Gilmore may be the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, but through two weeks opposing passers haven’t shied away from throwing in his direction. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins paid with an early interception in the opener, but the veteran kept throwing toward his former teammate, and Gilmore was ultimately flagged for a couple of pass interference calls. 

Sunday night, Wilson connected with receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 54-yard scoring strike that burnt Gilmore despite decent coverage. Later in the game – on the drive that produced what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown – Wilson trusted the Metcalf-Gilmore matchup again, firing to his receiver for a 19-yard gain that brought the ball into New England territory.

Through two weeks, opposing quarterbacks don’t appear to be deferring to the reputation of Gilmore, or the Pats secondary as a whole. Wilson took a shot on Jason McCourty, another highly regarded corner, and was rewarded with a 38-yard TD to David Moore. 

In total, four of Wilson’s five touchdown passes went to receivers, matching the number of scoring receptions the Patriots surrendered all of last season. Further, it was Dec. 1, in Game 12, when the Pats allowed their third touchdown reception of 21 yards or more. They gave up three of those on Sunday alone. 

As Wilson’s mystique grows, it’s worth wondering if that of the Patriots’ secondary is beginning to shrivel a bit.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Cam Newton Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 15 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:09 AM
Russell Wilson played with James White at Wisconsin.
NFL
Russell Wilson to Michele Tafoya: 'My heart's heavy' for James White September 21, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play, beat Patriots 35-30 September 20, 2020 | 11:58 PM
Anthony Davis buries a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
NBA
Anthony Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead September 20, 2020 | 10:35 PM
Patriots
'We love you, bro': Devin McCourty dedicated touchdown to James White September 20, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Gisele Bundchen, with children Vivian and Benjamin.
NFL
Tom Brady sent love to his family after his first Bucs win September 20, 2020 | 9:25 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots running back James White’s father dies in crash September 20, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Maddie Meyer
RED SOX
A fan climbed the Green Monster and delayed the Red Sox game September 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox finally beat Yankees to snap 12-game skid vs rivals September 20, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Seattle's David Moore got both feet down, improbably, for a touchdown pass against Jason McCourty in the 3rd quarter.
Patriots
Everything that happened in the Patriots-Seahawks game September 20, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass, during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Josh Allen reaches career high in passing as Bills beat Dolphins September 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets' Tarell Basham (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) as he throws.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo hurts ankle in 49ers' win over Jets September 20, 2020 | 5:33 PM
NFL
Stephen Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars September 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Sunday night’s game against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be the Patriots' first of several opportunities this year to show what they can do against dual-threat quarterbacks.
Patriots
Will facing Cam Newton in practice help the Patriots defend mobile quarterbacks this season? September 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
NFL
What Tom Brady said about his first win as a member of the Bucs September 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Gordon Hayward was sharp in his return Saturday.
GORDON HAYWARD
What Gordon Hayward said after making his return for the Celtics September 20, 2020 | 12:41 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 3 win vs. Heat September 20, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics held off the Heat in Game 3.
Celtics
Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1 September 19, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Red Sox
Yankees shut out Red Sox for 10th straight win September 19, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Ron Gardenhire retired from his position as Tigers manager on Saturday.
MLB
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces immediate retirement September 19, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders players shake hands.
NHL
Commissioner Gary Bettman says next NHL season could start in December or January September 19, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Gordon Hayward is expected to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward returns in Game 3, reportedly won't leave the bubble for birth of his son September 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
The Revolution host the New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The Revs' Brandon Bye heads the ball forward as he jumps up with New York's Alexander Callens in the first half.
REVOLUTION
New England Revolution and NYCFC battle to 0-0 draw September 19, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Zay Flowers was electric for Boston College against Duke.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's statement win at Duke September 19, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 19, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Chase Winovich had an impressive performance in the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Chase Winovich's Week 1 performance lifts ceiling of Patriots' defense September 19, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Hunter Long caught a touchdown pass in Boston College's win over Duke.
Boston College
Phil Jurkovec helps Boston College beat Duke 26-6 in Jeff Hafley's debut September 19, 2020 | 3:51 PM
The Astros announced Saturday that Justin Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season.
MLB
Astros' Justin Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season September 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz said he had COVID-19 September 19, 2020 | 9:56 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots greets Stephon Gilmore #24 before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Chad Finn: This sure feels like a rivalry game for the Patriots September 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM