In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory 

"May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already. ❤️"

Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots running back James White honored his father's memory in a heartfelt Instagram post. –AP
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Patriots running back James White wished his 1-year-old son, Xzavier, a happy birthday while honoring his father’s memory.  White’s father, Tyrone, was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. His mother, Lisa, was also in the car and is currently in critical condition. 

In the post, White uploaded a side-by-side photo of him as a child with his father and a photo of him and his own son.

“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier!” White wrote. “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already. ❤️”

Many players around the NFL have offered their condolences to White and his family, including his teammates and the Patriots coaching staff.

“Our hearts are heavy for James,” McCourty said after Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. “It’s just tough, man. There’s no words you can say. Just wanted to go out there and play our hearts out for him. It’s just devastating. I was heartbroken for him.”

Competitors have also offered their thoughts and prayers, such as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — who was White’s teammate in college at Wisconsin.

“My heart’s heavy, because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know, had a tough one losing his dad,” Wilson said. “My heart’s been heavy all day thinking about him. . . . James, I’m praying for you, man, if you can hear me.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on White’s post, sending his condolences as well.

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️🙏🙏🙏 Thinking of you and your family @sweetfeet,” Brady wrote.

TOPICS: Patriots

