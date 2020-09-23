Bill Belichick was asked about Aqib Talib saying the Patriots tried to re-sign him in the offseason

It wasn’t just Bill Belichick’s sartorial choices that were characteristic of his personality on Wednesday, as the Patriots’ coach kept his answers typically straightforward as well.

Belichick was asked about Aqib Talib’s story that the Patriots were interested in signing the now-retired cornerback during the offseason.

As Talib explained in a humorous anecdote earlier in September, he was initially confident about signing with the Patriots for a second stint in order to help cover tight ends.

“I was halfway out the door,” Talib said on his podcast, “Call to the Booth.”

Yet when he considered the team’s schedule, it caused a change of mind that eventually led to his retirement as a player.

Advertisement

“Usually, when I get in this position and I’m going to a new team, my thoughts are all positive,” Talib said in the episode from Sept. 9. “This time, I looked at this [expletive] schedule and the thought — I said, ‘Can I even strap these damn tight ends?’ I said, ‘Oh [expletive]. It’s over with. Once I said that, once that negative thought crossed my mind, man, my heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more.”

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020

Talib, 34, eventually decided to retire from the NFL after a 12-year career that included a year and a half in New England.

Belichick, asked about Talib’s story on Wednesday, didn’t deny it.

“I have a lot of conversations with a lot of people,” Belichick noncommittally offered. “I’ll keep my comments to any players that are currently on the roster.”

The Patriots will face one of the star tight ends in Week 3 that Talib worried about in Darren Waller of the Raiders. New England and Las Vegas kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.