Morning sports update: Bill Belichick’s ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton’s joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches

Tonight, the Celtics face the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. Miami leads the series 2-1, but Boston won the most recent matchup.

Also, the Revolution face the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium at 5 p.m.

The Red Sox defeated the Orioles 8-3 on Tuesday, as Nick Pivetta allowed one run and struck out eight through five innings in his debut start for Boston.

Bill Belichick’s sweatshirt is another NFL meme: Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always played down his own appearance, famously making a cutoff sweatshirt a fashion staple of Foxborough.

So it was no surprise that he showed up to a press conference on Wednesday with a particularly ragged looking sweatshirt:

Belichick’s look quickly became a new NFL meme. It was a notable contrast to the pre and postgame wardrobe of quarterback Cam Newton. And as Patriots reporter Chris Mason pointed out after seeing Belichick on Wednesday, the moment recalled a joke from Newton during his WEEI interview the day before.

“If I hit certain incentives, I would be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick,” Newton told “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday.

“That was a joke, that was a joke by the way,” Newton quickly added.

Newton, despite his style differences from Belichick, appears to have settled in as a Patriots player. New England welcomes the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trivia: The Patriots play Jon Gruden’s Raiders on Sunday. Gruden is in his second stint coaching the Raiders, as the first ended with a loss to the Patriots in the famous “Tuck Rule Game.”

What Patriots player led the team in catches in that Divisional Round playoff game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He now has a career in media.

More from Boston.com:

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Gale Sayers had passed away:

Hall of Famer and @ChicagoBears Legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. More: https://t.co/lJti7R3FYL#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/yujzMnhry3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020

N’Keal Harry accepted the apology of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs for the hit in Sunday night’s game:

On this day: In 2001, Drew Bledsoe was knocked out of the game on a hit from Jets linebacker Mo Lewis. Bledsoe, though he — and medical staff on the sideline — didn’t know it at the time, had suffered a collapsed lung and a sheared blood vessel in his chest.

The damage was extensive. Luckily, the Patriots medical staff had Bledsoe transported to Mass. General Hospital, where he lost consciousness in the ambulance but was treated immediately.

“If he’d have been on his way home, he would have either died in the car accident when he lost consciousness, or he would’ve died from the blood loss,” Bledsoe’s father, Mac, later told ESPN in an E:60 interview.

Though Bledsoe would eventually make a full recovery, he was unable to get the starting quarterback job back against as a Patriots player. The emergence of Tom Brady had begun.

Daily highlight: Alysha Clark hit the put-back at the buzzer to give the Seattle Storm a dramatic 88-86 win in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series.

Trivia answer: Jermaine Wiggins