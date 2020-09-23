How Kyle Dugger is already making his presence felt for the Patriots

It might be time to start reconsidering just how much of an impact New England’s second-round pick can make.

Kyle Dugger.
Kyle Dugger. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
September 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM

COMMENTARY

It could be forgiven if Kyle Dugger needed a few weeks to get acclimated to NFL football. After all, coming from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University, located in Hickory, North Carolina, Dugger faced a steep challenge in making the transition to the NFL, no matter what you thought of his talent level coming out of college.

But after seeing Dugger’s performance in just his second NFL game, on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, it might be time to start reconsidering just how much of an impact New England’s second-round pick can make this year, and perhaps raising expectations for the rookie safety.

Advertisement

After playing 11 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Dolphins, Dugger’s number was called a lot more in Week 2, playing 34 defensive snaps total. Along with his increased playing time, Dugger’s production also shot up, as the rookie safety logged six tackles and a half sack.

Against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Russell Wilson, Dugger showed that he belonged on the field, and can be a player that the New England defense can rely on moving forward.

Big play ability

Dugger combined with Chase Winovich on a sack of Wilson in the first half, but it was how he was able to get to Wilson that was the highlight of the play. Dugger blitzed from the second level, playing box safety, and tossed Seattle’s 327-pound right guard Damien Lewis like a rag doll, right onto his backside.

Seeing a 220-pound player bulldoze an NFL offensive lineman that has 100-plus pounds on him isn’t something you see every day in the NFL. But a player with Dugger’s athleticism and versatility isn’t something you see every day in the NFL, either.

Plays like that, along with others against Seattle in Week 2, show a versatile safety who has the physicality to play down in the box, as well as the range to play as a split safety.

What his teammates and coaches are saying

Advertisement

Ask around about Dugger to his teammates and coaches though, and Dugger’s fast start to his rookie season is no surprise.

When asked about his thoughts on how Dugger handled his increased workload against Seattle, Bill Belichick gave a positive review of the 6-foot-2 safety.

“Yeah, I think Kyle did a good job,” said Belichick. “He learns a lot every day, both in practice and in the games. He had a larger number of snaps last night in the kicking game [against Seattle] and on defense and did a lot of good things. There’s still obviously things that he’s learning about and will learn from and will improve the next time, but I think he’s tracking well.”

Dugger’s peers in the secondary have had some glowing things to say about him in recent weeks too.

Devin McCourty, appearing on The Greg Hill Show on Friday, said, “He’s a freak athlete…He does stuff in practice so far, I think at different times, where we’re like, ‘Damn, did you see that?’”

McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, added on to his sibling’s praise for Dugger on Tuesday, saying that the “sky’s the limit” for the first-year safety.

Perhaps the most effusive praise for Dugger came from Adrian Phillips, a player who has already shared the field with one of the elite young talents at the safety position in Derwin James, when Phillips was with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The first thing that I noticed was he’s smart, so we didn’t get a chance to meet in person for a long time because we did everything virtually,” said Phillips. “But going through the meetings, this is a guy that can pick up on the scheme real quick. I would say this isn’t the easiest scheme to pick up. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but once you get it, you got it. And the way that he just picked it up and he’s able to talk ball, seeing that in a rookie, you really don’t see that a lot of times. The only other time that I’ve really seen that was with Derwin James.”

Advertisement

James, of course, was selected to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro as a rookie after being drafted 17th overall by the Chargers out of Florida State.

What makes Dugger’s early-season performance perhaps even more impressive than how James’s career started was the manner in which Dugger entered the NFL, having to start his career as a Patriot completely online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dugger was behind the eight-ball from the start, but you wouldn’t know that with the poise he showed and the impact he made on Sunday night.

“He’s learned well with how we want him to,” said Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick. “He’s learning the concepts of the defense, not just his particular role. He’s progressing and every day he’s trying to improve. That’s what we want as a coach. It’s great to work with him.”

With Patrick Chung opting out of the season due to COVID-19, and the Patriots’ depth at linebacker figuring to be an issue all season, Dugger’s role should only grow as the season progresses. But don’t expect the kid from Division II to be fazed at how much is being thrown at him. For Dugger, this is only the beginning of what he can become for this defense.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of differences between the level of play in Division II and the NFL but, at the end of the day, it’s all football,” said Dugger. “And so, I kind of just look at it more so as a thing of, I don’t really look at who I’m playing with, I just kind of look at the game I’m playing and how I can benefit the team and help out no matter who I’m really lining up against.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots
Bill Belichick's ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton's joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches September 23, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Damiere Byrd and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots receiver Damiere Byrd learning alongside ex-Panthers teammate Cam Newton September 23, 2020 | 10:36 AM
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
NBA
Udonis Haslem credits Jae Crowder's dad for NBA career September 23, 2020 | 3:00 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season September 22, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady celebrates after his first win in a Buccaneers uniform.
Sports Q
Which team will win more games this year, the Patriots or the Bucs? September 22, 2020 | 4:31 PM
NBA
Adam Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans September 22, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory  September 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed how he prepares 'probably like no other player' in WEEI interview September 22, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Marcus Smart: Celtics' locker room argument was 'electrifying,' led to Game 3 turnaround September 22, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Rajon Rondo.
NBA
Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, once seen as malcontents, are helping the Lakers' playoff run September 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Patriots
NFL fines coaches for not wearing masks, and Bill Belichick might be next September 22, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Some thought the Patriots should have used their last timeout when Bobby Wagner tackled Julian Edelman at the Seattle 13 on the final drive Sunday.
Patriots
Time does not affect Bill Belichick’s take on how Patriots used their timeouts Sunday September 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
N'Keal Harry.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry is shedding the 'bust' label and forming a bond with Cam Newton September 22, 2020 | 6:49 AM
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk compared Erik Spoelstra to Brad Stevens September 22, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on what the Patriots could have done better against Russell Wilson September 21, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Elaine Thompson
Chad Finn
Why Cam Newton is more fun to watch than Tom Brady September 21, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Florida prosecutors' decision likely clears Robert Kraft of solicitation September 21, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Celtics
Back to work: Celtics, Heat start getting ready for Game 4 September 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Julian Edelman catches a pass Sunday vs. the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 3:25 PM
James White's parents were involved in a car crash on Sunday in Florida. His father, Tyrone, died at the scene.
Patriots
James White’s mother remains in critical condition following fatal crash in Florida September 21, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle.
Patriots
ESPN analyst explained why Patriots wide receivers are 'better with Cam Newton at quarterback' September 21, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Stephon Gilmore battled D.K. Metcalf throughout most of Sunday night's game.
patriots notebook
Stephon Gilmore vs. D.K. Metcalf was a fight that went the distance September 21, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
NFL grieves with the Patriots' James White after his father was killed in a car accident September 21, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS
It’s a career night for Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry September 21, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton nearly led the Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots lost to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:54 AM
Belichick postgame press conference
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained the Patriots' final play call vs. the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:28 AM