Patriots’ Week 3 injury report: David Andrews absent, Julian Edelman limited in first practice

James White was also out from Patriots practice Wednesday.

Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday. –AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
September 23, 2020 | 7:22 PM

Patriots center David Andrews and running back James White were the only players that didn’t participate at practice on Wednesday.

Andrews was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with having a hand injury. He played the entirety of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

White was not at practice due to non-injury related reasons. He didn’t play in Sunday’s game which was hours after his father was killed in a car crash that also left his mother in critical condition.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, linebacker Brandon Copelan and receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were all limited at Wednesday’s practice. All four players were limited at every practice last week but did play in the Patriots’ loss to the Seahawks.

Edelman is still listed with having a knee injury. He had a career-high 179 receiving yards against Seattle.

Linebacker Josh Uche and tight end Dalton Keene were not on Wednesday’s injury report after they were out for Week 2.

The Raiders have 15 players listed on Wednesday’s injury report. Their practice on Wednesday was held less than 48 hours after their win over the Saints on Monday night.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed

Raiders

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)
G Richie Incognito (achilles)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
TE Darren Waller (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
T Sam Young (groin)

FULL AVAILABILITY
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee)
G John Simpson (shoulder)

