Morning sports update: Jon Gruden explained the nickname he has for Cam Newton

The Celtics lost Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday to the Heat, 112-109. Miami rookie Tyler Herro led the way with 37 points.

Boston, trailing 3-1 in the series, now faces elimination in Game 5 on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution got the team’s first home win of the season, defeating the Montreal Impact 3-1. New England travels to play D.C. United on Sunday at 7 p.m.

And the Red Sox scored a 9-1 win over the Orioles behind Nathan Eovaldi’s six scoreless innings.

Jon Gruden on Cam Newton: Though it wasn’t foreseen by preseason prognosticators, Jon Gruden’s Raiders are 2-0, and the former Monday Night Football analyst was in characteristic form ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Patriots.

Talking about reinvigorated Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Gruden explained a nickname he’s given the 31-year-old former MVP.

“I haven’t seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam,” said Gruden. “I call him ‘Slam.’ Slam Newton. That was the nickname I gave him. He is a power forward playing quarterback.”

“Cam looks like he’s the usual Cam,” Gruden added. “He’s a threat to do a lot of different things.”

Newton playing for Bill Belichick appears like a formidable pairing, according to Gruden.

“It’s a tough operation,” the Las Vegas coach explained. “It always is when you play against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, and now that they’ve joined forces, it’s double trouble for every defensive staff, every coach and every team that comes in there.”

The Patriots and Raiders get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Trivia: Recently, Nick Pivetta became the latest Canadian native to play for the Red Sox. What Canadian outfielder hit 36 home runs for the Red Sox in 2009?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the 2004 National League Rookie of the Year playing for the Pirates.

More from Boston.com:

Bruce Arians had a blunt assessment of Rob Gronkowski’s lack of production in Week 2:

Bruce Arians on Rob Gronkowski: "We haven't had that many red-zone opportunities and I don't see him running 40 yards past people any more … We brought him in to play tight end. If that means no catches, that means no catches." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2020

With Henry Kessler’s goal on Wednesday, the Revolution finally have a non-B scorer:

1 – Henry Kessler is the first @NERevolution player with a surname that starts with a letter other than "B" to score a regular season @MLS goal in 2020. K. pic.twitter.com/zeEAjbFrxV — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) September 23, 2020

On this day: In 1919, Babe Ruth broke baseball’s single season home run record with his 28th of the season. He would hit one more on the 27th to finish with 29 for the year.

Ruth did it in style, smashing the ball onto the Polo Grounds roof.

“The exploit by Ruth was unquestionably the most sensational batting achievement ever seen on the Polo Grounds,” noted a Boston Globe recap of the game. “The ball soared upward like the flight of a hawk, shot between the fourth and fifth flags on the roof, cleared the edifice by feet and hit the dirt well over in Manhattan Field where it was retrieved by a small boy who disappeared with his trophy.”

Of course, Boston would let Ruth leave for New York, where he reached even greater heights with the Yankees. Exactly one year later (Sept. 24, 1920), Ruth would hit his 50th home run of the year in his inaugural season with the Yankees. In the second game of that day’s double-header, he then hit his 51st.

Daily highlight: Rookie center back Henry Kessler scored his first career goal as a professional on Wednesday, and he did it in style, settling the ball before volleying with technique that belied his role as a defender.

Oh yes, Henry! Love when a centerback finishes like that 😍 pic.twitter.com/n9scNuJnyT — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2020

Trivia answer: Jason Bay