Patriots owner Robert Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 13, 2020. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Terry Spencer, Associated Press
September 24, 2020 | 1:20 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday, saying they couldn’t go forward after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

Palm Beach County court records show that the charge was dropped Thursday. Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg will explain the decision during an online press conference later Thursday.

The Florida 4th District Court of Appeal found last month that Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and others when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in early 2019. The court then blocked use of the video footage at trial.

Advertisement

The recordings, which have not been made public, are the only known evidence the men paid for sex.

Prosecutors decided this week not to appeal that decision to the Florida Supreme Court, saying a loss there could have “broader, negative implications” on future law enforcement investigations beyond the Kraft case.

Kraft’s attorneys have already filed a motion asking that the recordings be destroyed so they could never be released to the public. They said Kraft might be willing to pay the state’s costs if anyone challenges a destruction order.

Kraft, 79, could still face suspension or other punishment from the National Football League.

He and the others were charged in February 2019 in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included the secret installation of video cameras in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police say the recordings show Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Police say they recorded Kraft, a widower, paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia spa on consecutive days in January 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.

A county court judge originally threw out the recordings, saying the warrant allowing the cameras’ installation didn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of innocent customers who received legal massages. The 4th District agreed, ruling that planting video cameras in private spaces is an “extreme” measure that should only be used when absolutely necessary.

Advertisement

“To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the court ruled.

Prosecutors argued that they needed the recordings to convict the Orchids of Asia owners of felonies, including possible human trafficking — though no one was charged with that crime. The owners must be shown receiving payments from the prostitutes and the only way to get that is to install cameras, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Kraft would have likely received a fine, community service and other sanctions that did not include jail time.

According to Forbes Magazine, Kraft is worth almost $7 billion. He employed several high-priced attorneys to defend him in the case.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Robert Kraft National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Red Sox will donate face masks to Boston Public schools.
Coronavirus
Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students September 24, 2020 | 1:09 PM
The Orioles finish the season with a trip to Buffalo for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who are closing in on clinching a playoff spot. Those two teams have met seven times this season, with Toronto winning six — a three-game sweep at Camden Yards Aug. 17-19., and three out of four in Buffalo Aug. 28-31.
Red Sox
How the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East September 24, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'He is a power forward playing quarterback': Jon Gruden explained the nickname he has for Cam Newton September 24, 2020 | 10:49 AM
The Celtics committed 19 turnovers in Game 4.
Celtics
Celtics critique their sloppy Game 4 loss to Heat September 24, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Jimmy Butler's Heat defeated the Celtics in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss vs. Heat September 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Tyler Herro scored 37 points in the Heat's Game 4 victory over the Celtics.
Celtics
Tyler Herro's 37 points lifts Heat over Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals September 23, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi's solid outing gives Red Sox 9-1 win over Orioles September 23, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
Racial Justice
Brad Stevens calls Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'demoralizing news' September 23, 2020 | 8:58 PM
NBA
For NBA players, Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'not enough' September 23, 2020 | 7:41 PM
Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews absent, Edelman limited September 23, 2020 | 7:22 PM
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward's wife announces the birth of their son September 23, 2020 | 7:16 PM
NFL
A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung before Sunday's game September 23, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White's season is over after he had surgery on his ACL.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College receiver Kobay White out for season after ACL surgery September 23, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Bill Belichick on the Patriots' sidelines in 2020.
Patriots
Belichick and the Patriots are looking forward to a 'big challenge' against the Raiders September 23, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Aqib Talib Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Aqib Talib claiming the Patriots wanted to re-sign him in the offseason September 23, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
How Kyle Dugger is already making his presence felt for the Patriots September 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick's ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton's joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches September 23, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Damiere Byrd and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots receiver Damiere Byrd learning alongside ex-Panthers teammate Cam Newton September 23, 2020 | 10:36 AM
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
NBA
Udonis Haslem credits Jae Crowder's dad for NBA career September 23, 2020 | 3:00 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season September 22, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady celebrates after his first win in a Buccaneers uniform.
Sports Q
Which team will win more games this year, the Patriots or the Bucs? September 22, 2020 | 4:31 PM
NBA
Adam Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans September 22, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory  September 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed how he prepares 'probably like no other player' in WEEI interview September 22, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Marcus Smart: Celtics' locker room argument was 'electrifying,' led to Game 3 turnaround September 22, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Rajon Rondo.
NBA
Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, once seen as malcontents, are helping the Lakers' playoff run September 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM