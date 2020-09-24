‘It’s going to be a challenge’: The Raiders are ready to face whatever the Patriots throw at them

"What you saw last week is not probably what you're going to see on game day."

Jon Gruden
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will take on Bill Belichick's Patriots on Sunday. –AP Photo/Ben Margot
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 24, 2020 | 6:38 PM

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden knows that anything goes when competing in Foxboro. He learned just that in 2001, when his team lost to the Patriots in overtime of the AFC Divisional playoffs, 16-13.

“Anytime you step in a stadium like that, it does bring back memories,” Gruden told reporters on Thursday. “Some of the memories aren’t great, but we’re excited to play. We’re excited to play the Patriots and see what we can get done in a short week. They’re a heck of a team.”

Gruden’s Raiders will face off against the Patriots on their home turf on Sunday. While Belichick feels like Gruden has done an “outstanding job” evolving the Raiders as a team, Gruden is just as aware that Belichick could have anything up his sleeve this time around.

Advertisement

Belichick has an 8-1 record against the Raiders as a head coach (6-1 with New England), while Gruden is 1-1 against the Patriots.

“I’m sure I say the same thing everybody says: [Belichick] is the best coach,” Gruden said. He’s going to have a plan for you. What you saw last week is not probably what you’re going to see on game day, so you’ve got to be able to counter that and balance that in your own way…It’s going to be a challenge.”

He’s also impressed with how the Patriots have “joined forces” with an offensive weapon like quarterback Cam Newton, whom Gruden has nicknamed, “Slam Newton”.

“It’s a tough operation,” Gruden added. “It always is when you play against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, and now that they’ve joined forces, it’s double trouble for every defensive staff, every coach and every team that comes in there.”

Here’s what else the Raiders are saying about the Patriots:

Looking ahead at the matchup: 

Carr: “It’s nice to play against the Saints and get a win,” Carr said. “It feels good. But like I told the guys after the game, job is not done. Be all excited and feel good about ourselves because people are saying nice things now. Going on to the Patriots next week, we can lose. Coach Belichick has a day up on me already and I got to get to studying.”

More on Cam “Slam” Newton:

Advertisement

Jon Gruden: “I haven’t seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam,” Gruden said. “I call him Slam, Slam Newton. That was the nickname I gave him. He’s a power forward playing quarterback. He’s oversized for the position. He’s gifted so much athletically, it’s incredible what he’s accomplished and how his durability’s been.

“He’s taken a lot of hits in the pocket, like most quarterbacks do. They run on power plays to his left, he’s taking people on with his right shoulder, he gets up and throws a bullet across the field. I don’t know how he does it.”

“Cam looks like he’s the usual Cam. He’s a threat to do a lot of different things,” Gruden added. “It’s a credit to the Patriots. I think it’s a real credit to their coaching staff to be able to change gears that fast, that well. I guess you expect that from the Patriots’ coaching staff, but he’s impressive, and the way they’ve changed gears is very impressive…”

On the Patriots’ defense: 

Quarterback Derek Carr: “We definitely have to be ready anytime we play anyone from the New England scheme and that organization,” Carr said. “That’s what they do best, they try to take away your best players. That’s every week we go out there, that’s what people are trying to do to Waller. We’ve had some good practice on it, if I’m being honest. Guys doubling and different stuff with him. Our other guys, it’ll be a great opportunity to see who steps up. Like we always talk about, we’re not a selfish team.

Advertisement

If they want to take something away, then other guys will step up. If they want to take that away, then other guys will step up. We’re into team football and not fantasy stats.”

On the Patriots’ secondary:

Carr: “It’s going to be a real challenge for us,” Carr said. “They are going to come out here and try to choke our young guys out. What a challenge it will be for those guys.”

Wide receiver Zay Jones: “They’re a special group. Well coached. Great athletes,” Jones said. “They have a lot of veteran leadership, especially in the secondary. They have guys that are not afraid to compete. They’re just a good group. We have to be ready for anything and just be ready to compete – focus on ourselves, our game plan and what we’re going to bring to the table. I look forward to the matchup against them.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Kostroun
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu: New England ‘just wasn’t a good fit’ September 24, 2020 | 6:22 PM
The Heat are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.
Celtics
Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals September 24, 2020 | 6:00 PM
The Patriots look to bounce back after losing to the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game September 24, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The Celtics are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
How many more games will the Celtics win this year? September 24, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Patriots vs. Raiders
Nostalgia on display as Jon Gruden, Raiders visit Patriots September 24, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge 'very frustrated' with Celtics' Game 4 performance, stands by Brad Stevens September 24, 2020 | 2:04 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge September 24, 2020 | 1:20 PM
The Red Sox will donate face masks to Boston Public schools.
Coronavirus
Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students September 24, 2020 | 1:09 PM
The Orioles finish the season with a trip to Buffalo for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who are closing in on clinching a playoff spot. Those two teams have met seven times this season, with Toronto winning six — a three-game sweep at Camden Yards Aug. 17-19., and three out of four in Buffalo Aug. 28-31.
Red Sox
How the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East September 24, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'He is a power forward playing quarterback': Jon Gruden explained the nickname he has for Cam Newton September 24, 2020 | 10:49 AM
The Celtics committed 19 turnovers in Game 4.
Celtics
Celtics critique their sloppy Game 4 loss to Heat September 24, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Jimmy Butler's Heat defeated the Celtics in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss vs. Heat September 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Tyler Herro scored 37 points in the Heat's Game 4 victory over the Celtics.
Celtics
Tyler Herro's 37 points lifts Heat over Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals September 23, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi's solid outing gives Red Sox 9-1 win over Orioles September 23, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
Racial Justice
Brad Stevens calls Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'demoralizing news' September 23, 2020 | 8:58 PM
NBA
For NBA players, Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'not enough' September 23, 2020 | 7:41 PM
Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews absent, Edelman limited September 23, 2020 | 7:22 PM
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward's wife announces the birth of their son September 23, 2020 | 7:16 PM
NFL
A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung before Sunday's game September 23, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White's season is over after he had surgery on his ACL.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College receiver Kobay White out for season after ACL surgery September 23, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Bill Belichick on the Patriots' sidelines in 2020.
Patriots
Belichick and the Patriots are looking forward to a 'big challenge' against the Raiders September 23, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Aqib Talib Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Aqib Talib claiming the Patriots wanted to re-sign him in the offseason September 23, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
How Kyle Dugger is already making his presence felt for the Patriots September 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick's ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton's joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches September 23, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Damiere Byrd and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots receiver Damiere Byrd learning alongside ex-Panthers teammate Cam Newton September 23, 2020 | 10:36 AM
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
NBA
Udonis Haslem credits Jae Crowder's dad for NBA career September 23, 2020 | 3:00 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season September 22, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM