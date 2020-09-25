Patriots’ Week 3 injury report: David Andrews, James White, Josh Uche ruled out vs. Raiders

Andrews reportedly suffered a broken thumb.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
David Andrews is shown with a cast on his hand on Thursday at practice. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 25, 2020 | 5:07 PM

Patriots center David Andrews, running back James White, and linebacker Josh Uche were all ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Andrews, who hasn’t practiced all week, broke his right thumb and had surgery on it this week, according to The Athletic’s Jay Glazer. Andrews will try to snap the ball with his other hand but is still expected to miss time, Glazer added.

White didn’t practice at all this week in the aftermath of his father’s death in a car crash last Sunday. White was listed on the injury report for a “Not Injury Related” reason. White also missed last week’s game against the Seahawks because of the incident.

Uche, who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was added to the report on Thursday with a foot injury. After being limited at Thursday’s practice, he was held out of Friday’s practice. He has yet to play a game this season.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, safety Kyle Dugger, receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, and tackle Isaiah Wynn are questionable for Sunday after being limited at Friday’s practice. Butler, Edelman, and Harry were all questionable for last week’s game against the Seahawks and ended up playing.

Wynn was added to the injury report on Friday with a calf injury. Dugger was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury.

The Raiders have ruled out tackle Trent Brown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski, and receiver Henry Ruggs III for Sunday’s game.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Here is this week’s final injury report:

Patriots

OUT
C David Andrews (hand) – Did Not Participate
RB James White (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
LB Josh Uche (foot) – Did Not Participate

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
DL Adam Butler (shoulder) – Limited Participant
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle) – Limited Participant
WR Julian Edelman (knee) – Limited Participant
WR N’Keal Harry (ankle) – Limited Participant
T Isaiah Wynn (calf) – Limited Participant

Raiders

OUT
T Trent Brown (calf) – Did Not Participate
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – Did Not Participate
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring) – Did Not Participate

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness) – Limited Participant
RB Josh Jacobs (hip) – Limited Participant
TE Darren Waller (knee) – Limited Participant
T Sam Young (groin) – Limited Participant

