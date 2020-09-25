Morning sports update: Randy Moss shared a story of getting ‘clowned’ by Bill Belichick in practice
Moss and Tom Brady "destroyed" the next Patriots practice in response to Belichick's motivation.
The Connecticut Sun defeated the Las Vegas Aces 77-68 on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Alyssa Thomas led the way for Connecticut with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Elsewhere, the Red Sox lost to the Orioles 13-1, as five different Baltimore players collected multiple hits.
Tonight, the Celtics face elimination against the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. Boston trails Miami 3-1.
Randy Moss on the time Bill Belichick trolled him and Tom Brady: Former Patriots receiver Randy Moss was one of the most talented players in NFL history, catching touchdowns downfield with seemingly effortless ease.
Yet even Moss, now in the Hall of Fame, was the subject of harsh criticism from Bill Belichick during his years in New England.
During a conversation for ESPN that included Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Moss explained a practice scenario where Tom Brady was unable to complete a pass to him during a simulated two-minute drill situation.
The next day, Belichick played the film from that particular practice segment in front of the whole team as an exercise to motivate his star players.
“He left the offense with: ‘I got a Hall of Fame wide receiver, I got a Hall of Fame quarterback, that can’t complete a five-yard out,'” Moss recalled Belichick telling the team. “And he said, ‘If I want a quarterback that can complete a five-yard out, I’ll go down and get the local high school quarterback at so-and-so high school.'”
Brady, Moss noted, was not smiling after Belichick’s speech. And the two All-Pros hit the practice field with added intensity.
“That let me know, ‘Hey man, ain’t no time to play today,'” Moss explained. “Whoever get out here today gonna get it, and man, we destroyed it.”
Trivia: Randy Moss’s final touchdown of his NFL career actually came against the Patriots in 2012. Who was the quarterback on that play?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: He went to college at Nevada.
Brad Stevens had some fun when Athletic reporter Jay King had some Zoom issues: Just note that there is some explicit language involved.
Brad was loving every second of Jay’s struggles 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mh2kG0AgL4
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 24, 2020
On this day: In 2000 at the Sydney Olympics, Vince Carter pulled off one of the most impressive dunks of all time against 7-foot-2 French center Frédéric Weis.
Daily highlight: Here’s a Jordan-esque finish from Jamal Murray in a losing effort during Thursday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
JAMAL MURRAY UP AND UNDER, OH MY!
📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/RPLjLj4rpU
— NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2020
Trivia answer: Colin Kaepernick
