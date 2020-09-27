Cam Newton’s funny reaction to N’Keal Harry becomes viral hit

Cam Newton has become a meme.

In the final moments of the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Raiders, the quarterback Newton was talking with receiver N’Keal Harry on the bench.

Harry said something that Newton must have found outrageous, causing Newton to slump down his seat and completely off it while making some sort of “excuse me?” face.

Newton’s reaction has already turned into a social media sensation. The main thing that everyone is asking: What were Newton and Harry talking about?

Patriots fans didn’t have to make that face to Newton and the offense on Sunday. Newton threw for 162 yards and a touchdown, leading the Patriots to six scoring drives.