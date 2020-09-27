Everything that happened in the Patriots-Raiders game

The Patriots got an overwhelming performance from their ground game on the way to a 36-20 win over the Raiders Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Sony Michel had nine carries for 117 rushing yards, while Rex Burkhead added six carries for 49 yards (and a pair of touchdowns) and seven catches on 10 targets for 49 yards and a receiving touchdown. Rookie J.J. Taylor chipped in with 11 carries for 43 yards for New England.

It wasn’t easy in the early going for the Patriots: After a narrow first half that included a late Las Vegas score to make it 13-10 at halftime, New England dominated the second half, outscoring the Raiders 23-3 in the third and into the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a blowout.

Newton finished 17-for-28 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Patriots (2-1).

After a back-and-forth stretch in the first quarter, New England took the lead for good on Nick Folk’s second field goal of the day, a 23-yarder, to make it 6-3. The two teams traded late touchdowns (including Burkhead’s first of the day) just before the end of the first half to make it 13-10 at the break.

But from that point on, it was almost all Patriots. Burkhead added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, there was another field goal from Folk, and Deatrich Wise added a sack and a score to make it 36-13, New England. A late touchdown from Las Vegas with less than two minutes to go finished things.

Here’s how the game unfolded:

4th quarter

4:17 p.m.: That’ll do it — Patriots win, 36-20. 4:11 p.m.: The Raiders cut the lead to 36-20 with just under two minutes to go. But New England was really willing to trade points for clock at this point. 4:01 p.m.: Wise, Winvoch and Calhoun all in on that pressure, and after extended conference, they went ahead and gave the Patriots a touchdown. This has been a weird game, but at this point, New England has pretty much put a stamp on this one. After the extra point, it’s 36-13 with 5:10 to go. 3:54 p.m.: Burkhead has six carries for 49 yards and a pair of touchdowns, to go with seven catches (on 10 targets) for 49 yards and a receiving touchdown. It’s 29-13 with 5:13 to go. 3:50 p.m.: That’s the third touchdown of the day for Burkhead, who — along with Taylor and Michel — has been an excellent piece of the puzzle for the Patriots’ running game. Provided New England wins this thing, it’ll be a triumph that came on the shoulders of the New England ground attack. A really impressive outing, particularly over the course of the second half. It’s 29-13 — after the missed extra point — with 5:17 left. 3:46 p.m.: Love the way this drive has developed. Good, smart sequence from a team that needed to stay aggressive and kill the clock. On a day where the Patriots were thin at a couple of positions — running back and offensive line — Josh McDaniels has done well to scheme and adjust here as things have progressed. 3:38 p.m.: Daniel Carlson rebounds from his earlier miss with a successful 25-yard field goal. Tough to argue with much of what the Patriots’ defense did on that sequence — namely, keeping the Raiders out of the end zone. That tip by Devin McCourty would have been nice to come away with, but the way things are going right now, to hold Vegas to a three-or-less is a good thing, especially with the way the running game is executing. It’s 23-13 with 11:22 to play — I’d expect some run-heavy sets the rest of the way for New England.

3:30 p.m.: No third-down conversions, no catches from Waller, and two turnovers for Las Vegas as we start the fourth quarter.

J.J. Taylor runs with the ball during the second half. —AP

3rd quarter

3:28 p.m.: That’s the end of the third quarter: New England up. 23-10. The Raiders are driving, but a stop here will go a long way toward closing the door on Vegas this afternoon. 3:25 p.m.: Sony Michel with 112 rushing yards. Tied for the third most productive day of his career. (His best is 133 yards in 2018 vs. the Jets.) The 32-yarder for Folk is good, and it’s 23-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

3:21 p.m.: This is the running game we thought we’d see. Great big run there by Michel off the left side — a 48-yarder. The ground game is working, as Michel is now over 100 yards for the first time all year.

3:12 p.m.: Speaking of Burkhead, he plunges in for another one, making it 20-10 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. Burkhead just brings an added dynamic to this backfield — he doesn’t run like an elite back and doesn’t make the sort of things happen in the passing game that James White necessarily does. But when he’s healthy, he can paper over a lot of deficiencies. No White and no Harris? Give it to Rex. So far, he has 33 rushing yards and one rushing TD, as well as five catches for 32 yards and a receiving touchdown.

3:06 p.m.: Good 38-yard pickup by Michel there. He’s over 60 yards on the ground for the afternoon.

3:05 p.m.: It’s been a tough go so far for the offense, but I’ve been impressed by the role of Rex Burkhead. Basically doing a lot of the things that James White is traditionally been asked to do, he has two carries for 24 yards and four catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. It’s not perfect, but on a day where things have been inconsistent, it’s been good enough to separate him from the rest of the pack offensively.

3:02 p.m.: The 41-yard attempt was no good from Daniel Carlson. Patriots dodge a bullet there, and it stays 13-10 with 12:16 to go in the third quarter.

3:01 p.m.: Raiders now 0-for-4 on third down. More good pressure by Winovich.

2:59 p.m.: Nice start here for the Vegas offense, as Carr has maneuvered them into New England territory, thanks in part to an ill-timed penalty on the part of Joejuan Williams on defending Waller and a 34-yard pickup on that pass to Edwards. Defense has to right the ship here, especially after that gruesome first-half finish.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gets a poke in the eye as he closes in on a sack of Cam Newton in the first quarter. —AP

Halftime thoughts

2:40 p.m.: We’re at the half in Foxborough, and the Patriots have a 13-10 lead. Cam Newton: 10-for-19, 90 yards, one TD, one INT

Taylor: 8 carries, 36 yards Byrd: 2 catches, 28 yards Here are a few quick notes on the first two quarters: •The end of the half had an ugly breakdown for the New England defense — after a nice drive from New England that ended with a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead and a 13-3 lead, Derek Carr and the Raiders put together an impressive drive with less than a minute to go that ended with a Foster Moreau touchdown. It was terrific execution on the part of the Raiders, but it’s also the sort of sequence that could really come back to haunt the Patriots if this is a close one. •To that point, it had been a (mostly) good second quarter for New England. In the early going, the Raiders appeared to make a concerted effort in the early going to shut down the running game inside. That, and the fact the Patriots were working with a patched together offensive line (Thuney at center, Onwenu in his old spot at guard) were the likely cause of some ineffectiveness on the ground on the first quarter-plus. The Patriots also did a poor job taking advantage of some opportunities in the early going, as the Raiders committed a penalty on a punt which gave the ball back to New England, and also turned the ball over on a fumble. (They also gave away the ball on a Newton interception, which resulted in a Las Vegas field goal.) •But some personnel tweaks — including the use of J.J. Taylor — and some nice work on first and second down meant a more productive second quarter for the Patriots on the offensive side of the ball. Loved the use of Taylor in the second quarter. The Mack Herron-lookalike provided a bit of a jump start for the New England offense when the group was spinning its collective wheels. Taylor did well finding some daylight among the big guys inside, as well as bouncing outside. All in all, the Patriots’ offense had a really strong finish to the half with some of their best work of the day at the end of the second quarter, when they finished an 86-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead to make it 13-3. •Adrian Phillips is getting it done. He forced the fumble in the early going, and then, made that nice third-down tackle on Carr midway through the second quarter to force a punt. Good start for the veteran, who has been a nice addition for this defense. Chase Winovich also had good sustained pressure on Carr throughout the first two quarter, a sequence that included a six-yard sack. •Darren Waller had 12 catches on 16 targets Monday against the Saints. In the first half Sunday, he was shut out. •Good half for the special teams. Kick and punt coverage has been good early, and a pair of field goals from Nick Folk (23 and 33 yards) and a successful extra point have given New England some sort of offensive production. •The Raiders get the ball to start the second half. 2nd quarter

2:36 p.m.: Just an inexcusable sequence there for the Patriots. The Raiders went 75 yards on four plays, and took 28 seconds. That 1-yard touchdown pass cut the lead to 13-10 with six seconds left. It was terrific execution on the part of the Raiders, but that’s the sort of sequence that could really come back to haunt the Patriots this afternoon.

2:30 p.m.: Something crazy happened. Carr and Renfrow connected on a nice pass play with seven seconds left in the half. Ugly breakdown on the Patriots.

2:25 p.m.: Really good finish there from the Patriots on that 86-yard drive, one that culminated with a Rex Burkhead touchdown catch. It’s 13-3 with 34 seconds left in the first half. After a sluggish start where they had problems taking advantage of gifts — and some execution issues — they have turned things around. If nothing crazy happens here, they’ll take a 13-3 lead into the locker room.

2:16 p.m.: Nice flip of the script here by the Patriots’ offense. After the Raiders stopped the inside game, it appears New England has pivoted a bit and made some personnel changes. That, as well as an increase ability ti execute, have meant a nice couple of drives here in the second quarter. New England is on the move — it has a 6-3 lead, and is near midfield with two minutes to go in the first half.

2:10 p.m.: Adrian Phillips getting it done. He forced the fumble in the early going, and then, made that nice third-down tackle on Carr there to force the punt. Good start for the veteran, who has been a nice addition for this defense. There’s 5:38 to go in the first half, and if New England can put together a nice, sustained drive here and take a 13-3 lead, this game will have a different complexion late in the second quarter than it did in the early going.

2:04 p.m.: A 23-yarder from Folk makes it 6-3, giving New England its’ first lead of the afternoon. Good to get some points off that turnover there, even if it was only three. Even with Taylor providing a spark for the Patriots’ offense — he has 37 rushing yards on seven carries — it still feels like we’re in a bit of a slog here midway through the second quarter.

1:59 p.m.: Keep giving Taylor the ball. Love to see that — he’s done well finding daylight and using his blockers, and shown a nice knack when it comes to him getting outside. He has seven carries for 37 yards so far.

1:54 p.m.: Patriots get the ball back after a nice pressure from Chase Winovich.

There's a reason his name isn't Chase Loseovich! — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 27, 2020

1:50 p.m.: The way things have gone for New England for the first quarter-plus, a 33-yarder from Folk represents a positive. You would have liked a touchdown for the lead, but a three-all tie with 12:32 left in the first half is a decent place to be given how occasionally sloppy things have been for the Patriots. Love the idea of Taylor providing a jump start for the offense — if he can continue to make things happen on first and second down, I’d continue to get him the ball. Now, can the defense get a stop and get the ball back for New England?