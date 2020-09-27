Rex Burkhead’s 3 TDs power Patriots to 36-20 win over Raiders

Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards.

Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. –Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
September 27, 2020 | 4:32 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns and Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories in the New England Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards. Burkhead had two rushing scores and an 11-yard TD reception.

Cam Newton was 17 of 28 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Shilique Calhoun had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a score.

The Patriots have won the last six meetings with the Raiders and improved to 47-9 in regular-season games following a loss. Raiders coach Jon Gruden dropped to 0-3 against Belichick.

Advertisement

Derek Carr finished 24 of 32 for 261 yards and a two TDs for Las Vegas. But he had two fumbles which led to a New England field goal and a late touchdown when he lost the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Calhoun. Josh Jacobs also had a fumble.

Las Vegas opened the season by scoring at least 34 points in its first two games with six red zone touchdowns. The Raiders were also second in the NFL, converting on 57 percent of third downs.

They went just 2 for 5 in the red zone and 3 of 9 on third down Sunday.

The offenses were stagnant early as both teams struggled to get into a groove because of turnovers and poor performance on third down.

Things changed for the Patriots on their first drive of the third quarter when Michel, who struggled in the first two games, broke free for a 38-yard run.

A 15-yard pass from Newton to Burkhead got the Patriots into the red zone. Three plays later Burkhead capped the drive with a spinning 5-yard TD run to stretch New England’s lead to 20-10.

After both teams traded field goals, the Patriots took over with 11:22 remaining and ate up more than five minutes of clock with a 10-play, 86-yard drive that was capped with a 5-yard TD plunge by Burkhead.

FAST AND FURIOUS

Advertisement

It took until the final minute of the first half for both teams to reach the end zone.

Leading 6-3, Newton found Burkhead over the middle for a short pass, which he carried the rest of the way for a leaping 11-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left.

Following the kickoff, the Raiders got help from a pass interference call on Stephon Gilmore to get into Patriots territory. Two plays later Carr hooked up with Hunter Renfrow for a 26-yard completion to get to the 1. He then found tight end Foster Moreau for a 1-yard TD to trim New England’s lead to 13-10.

MOVING PIECES

Both teams were missing key starters.

The Raiders played without speedy rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III because of injuries to his knee and hamstring. Also sidelined were starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral muscle). Left guard Richie Incognito (Achilles tendon) went on injured reserve Wednesday. Agholor started at receiver, rookie John Simpson at left guard and Denzelle Good at right tackle.

The Patriots were down center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche after both were placed on IR Saturday. Running back James White was also out for the second straight game following the passing of his father. Joe Thuney shifted over to center, and rookie Michael Onwenu started at left guard.

INJURIES

Raiders: Cornerback Damon Arnette left with a thumb injury.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Patriots: Visit defending champion Kansas City next Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tyler Kroft, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
NFL
Bills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead September 27, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is pictured on the field during batting practice.
RED SOX
Chaim Bloom said the 'time isn't now' to discuss Alex Cora September 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Charles Krupa
RON ROENICKE
Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021 September 27, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Warner Bros.
Media
Tug Coker, who played Jim's brother on 'The Office' and Larry Bird on Broadway, has a new show September 27, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
Patriots ride ground game, defense in 36-20 win over Raiders September 27, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Bill Belichick walked onto the field at O.Co Coliseum before a 2011 game against the Raiders. What if he had been the coach of the Raiders instead of the Patriots?
Patriots
What if Bill Belichick had become coach of the Raiders? September 27, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes during the second half Saturday against Texas State.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's come-from-behind win over Texas State September 27, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck delivers a pitch in the first inning Saturday.
RED SOX
Tanner Houck start, Christian Vazquez grand slam lead Red Sox to 8-2 rout of Braves September 26, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Texas State safeth Zion Childress, left, and safety Tory Spears (14) break up a pass intended for Boston College tight end Hunter Long, Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
BC rallies from 14-points down, beats Texas State 24-21 September 26, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Andrews is heading to the IR.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on IR September 26, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Kemba Walker reacts to a play against the Miami Heat.
CELTICS
Celtics' singular goal: Stop Heat 3-pointers to force Game 7 September 26, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Mookie Betts has turned in a strong season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Dodgers' Mookie Betts unseats Yankees' Aaron Judge for MLB's top jersey September 26, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Bam Adebayo tries to corral the ball.
NBA
Heat's Bam Adebayo takes blame for Game 5 loss to Celtics September 26, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
'It's a lot of fight in our team': Celtics react after Game 5 win against Heat September 26, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Jon Gruden (left, with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock) is in the third year of a 10-year contract.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Raiders’ gamble on Jon Gruden might actually pay off in Vegas September 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 5 win vs. Heat September 26, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox
Freddie Freeman's 2-run HR in 11th lifts Braves past Red Sox, 8-7 September 25, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Boston Celtics players celebrate after beating the Miami Heat.
Celtics
Celtics control second half, top Heat to win Game 5 September 25, 2020 | 11:42 PM
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
Thom Brennaman
Thom Brennaman resigns from Reds after being suspended for on-air homophobic slur September 25, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will not be playing this weekend.
Patriots
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Henry Ruggs vs. Patriots September 25, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Louisville native Rajon Rondo opened up on his thoughts about the grand jury's decision on Breonna Taylor's death.
Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo is 'trying to stay strong' following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision September 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez says he's 'probably not' opting out of his contract September 25, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews David Andrews, James White, Josh Uche ruled out vs. Raiders September 25, 2020 | 5:07 PM
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, joins former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss with his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust for a photo.
Patriots
Randy Moss shared a story of getting 'clowned' by Bill Belichick in practice September 25, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Bill Belichick wore a hoody with a lot of holes.
BILL BELICHICK
Danny Woodhead and Peter King disagree over Bill Belichick's latest look September 24, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Cam Newton wasn't happy losing to the Seahawks.
CAM NEWTON
'That's cute, but we want to win' September 24, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Jon Gruden
Patriots
Here's what the Raiders are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game September 24, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bill Kostroun
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu: New England ‘just wasn’t a good fit’ September 24, 2020 | 6:22 PM
The Heat are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.
Celtics
Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals September 24, 2020 | 6:00 PM
The Patriots look to bounce back after losing to the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game September 24, 2020 | 5:36 PM