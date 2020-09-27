Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance

"It all starts with the guys up front."

Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. –Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
September 27, 2020

“Burky had a game. He had a day.”

That’s how Patriots quarterback Cam Newton summed up an electrifying performance from running back Rex Burkhead in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots’ running backs dominated against the Raiders, especially Burkhead — who had 49 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving, and finished with three touchdowns.

“It doesn’t matter if it was at the running back position, which was highlighted today, or anything else moving forward. It’s just another different asset to attacking the defense and, like I said, Burky had a day and who knows who it could be next week.”

While Newton praised him, Burkhead dished the credit to his teammates for helping with the win.

“It all starts with the guys up front,” Burkhead said after the game. “Offensive line did a tremendous job tonight, just being physical from the get-go from the first drive, and of course J.J. [Taylor] and Sony [Michel] doing great as well.”

With the absence of center David Andrews and running back James White, he was just as impressed with how different players stepped in to fill their spot.

“Like you said, it’s the next guy up. For them to fill in was tremendous [and] not only them but the receivers out wide, blocking Julian [Edelman], N’Keal [Harry] doing a great job finishing plays.”

Burkhead himself was doing his job, leaping over Raiders’ defenders to find the end zone. It’s the first three-touchdown game of his career.

As far as what to expect against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday,

“It’s a great challenge for us,” he said. “They’re the defending champs so we know they’re a great team offensively, defensively and special teams. We’re going to have to be ready to go.”

