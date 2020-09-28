‘Just bad coaching’: Bill Belichick blamed himself for using all four timeouts against the Raiders

Despite the Patriots win over the Raiders on Sunday, Belichick was critical of himself.

Elise Amendola
Bill Belichick said he could have coached better against the Raiders. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM

Rarely is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick associated with ‘bad coaching’. Yet, against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Belichick says he could have done better.

Appearing on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” show on Monday, Belichick criticized his decisions in using all four timeouts against the Raiders. By the fourth quarter, the Patriots were out of timeouts with twelve minutes remaining.

“Just bad coaching, really,” Belichick said earnestly. “I have to do a better job. Just not good coaching.”

“We had to use our timeouts because there were problems. I got to do a better job. We got to be able to play without using our timeouts.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Belichick’s timeout usage has been noticed — and called into question. Against the Seahawks in Week 2, Belichick opted not to call his final timeout when there were 12 seconds left in the game, choosing to let the clock run down and rely on a play designed for quarterback Cam Newton to rush the ball.

The last play didn’t go as planned, as Newton was stuffed by the Seahawks defense. The Patriots lost, 30-35.

Belichick came to his own defense on that call.

“We were able to stop the clock and get the play run that we wanted to run, that was the critical play in the game,” Belichick said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. But I think that’s the position you want to be in, not having to race up to the ball and try to come up with something, especially at the 1-yard line, at the last second. It’s doable, but it’s hard to do.”

Yet, against the Raiders, Belichick felt like both he, and the team, could have done things better.

“We did some things well on all three phases of the game, it’s always important to play good, complimentary football. There were things we didn’t do well, coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams,” he said. “We’ll keep working on those and trying to continue to improve, all teams are improving now and they’re still finding out about their teams, their players, what they do well and maybe what they need to try to support or build on. Other teams are going to try to, now that there’s three games on film gives opponents are better idea, more of a true evaluation of their opponent and how to game plan and attack them. We’ll see how all of this plays out over the next few weeks, but I think everybody still is trying to improve, figure some things out.”

Advertisement

Come Sunday, the Patriots will take on the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a challenge that, Belichick said, will require the Patriots to play well — and be coached well.

“Certainly playing Kansas City, they’re pretty good at everything, so that’ll be a big challenge for us and we’ll need to play our best game,” he said. “We all know that, and coach our best game. We’ll just try to have a good week of preparation so we can do that on Sunday.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Tony Romo is a broadcaster for CBS.
NFL
Tony Romo: 'New England is for real' September 27, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's funny reaction to N'Keal Harry becomes viral hit September 27, 2020 | 5:21 PM
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild September 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead's 3 TDs power Patriots to 36-20 win over Raiders September 27, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Tyler Kroft, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
NFL
Bills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead September 27, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates after kicking a 55-yard field goal during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs September 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is pictured on the field during batting practice.
RED SOX
Chaim Bloom said the 'time isn't now' to discuss Alex Cora September 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Charles Krupa
RON ROENICKE
Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021 September 27, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Warner Bros.
Media
Tug Coker, who played Jim's brother on 'The Office' and Larry Bird on Broadway, has a new show September 27, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
Everything that happened in the Patriots-Raiders game September 27, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Bill Belichick walked onto the field at O.Co Coliseum before a 2011 game against the Raiders. What if he had been the coach of the Raiders instead of the Patriots?
Patriots
What if Bill Belichick had become coach of the Raiders? September 27, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes during the second half Saturday against Texas State.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's come-from-behind win over Texas State September 27, 2020 | 7:35 AM