In the Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, let’s just say I’m glad to be watching the Patriots this season

Tom Brady.
Tom Brady. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM

COMMENTARY

As someone who never wanted to see Tom Brady play for any other franchise, please allow me to cling to my reluctance to declare Cam Newton his 2020 superior three games into the regular season.

The sample size is smaller than J.J. Taylor. The getting-to-know-you phase — for both for Newton in New England and Brady with Tampa Bay — remains underway.

In the shadow of the lighthouse, and in the shadow of the pirate ship, too, there’s still much to be determined regarding whether the Patriots or Bucs have the better quarterback this season.

Related Links

So allow me that reluctance, and in turn I will grant you this: I’m still not interested in watching Brady play for any other franchise, though I do out of professional obligation. Turns out Cam Newton, Patriot, is much more interesting than anything Brady is doing for the Bucs now, or anything he did for the Patriots last year.

I’m acknowledging this in the hours after Newton actually submitted his least impressive performance of the young season. He finished 17 of 28 passing for 162 yards, with a touchdown and an interception Sunday, resulting in a middling 73.8 rating.

He entered the game as the Patriots’ leading rusher on the season, including four touchdowns on the ground in two games. But it was those he handed the ball to that did the brunt of the legwork Sunday, with Sony Michel rushing for 117 of the Patriots’ 250 yard on the ground. Newton ran nine times for 27 yards, season lows in attempts and yardage.

Sunday’s game provided our first glimpse of what it looks like when Newton is off. After CBS’s studio analysts raved about him during the pregame show — “The former MVP could soon be the two-time MVP,” said Nate Burleson, one not typically prone to hyperbole — Newton came out and played just a yard or two better than abysmally during the first quarter.

The Patriots managed just 38 total yards in the first quarter, when Newton was 3 for 6 for 20 yards and an interception. The interception, by Jonathan Abrams on a forced throw, came one play after he tried forcing the ball to Julian Edelman, leading the Patriots color analyst to blurt, “No!” when he released the ball.

Newton’s timing was off, his footwork, his mechanics, everything. When the second quarter didn’t start much better (he was 5 for 13 for 35 passing yards at one point), the easy inclination was the wonder how he and the Patriots would respond.

Turns out it couldn’t have been much more encouraging. The running game, without relying as much as they have been on Newton’s contributions, began running over and through assorted Raiders defenders, and they did it despite the absence of starting center David Andrews.

While Newton’s arm calibration wasn’t exactly precise for much of the day, he reminded us again that any concerns about his shoulder injury from two years ago should be summarily dismissed. His fastball still lights up the proverbial radar gun, his best throw coming on a cannon-shot 27-yarder in to N’Keal Henry with just under 10 minutes remaining to play. Two minutes later, he reminded the Raiders that having him hemmed in doesn’t mean a thing until he’s on the turf, using some nifty footwork to break free for a 21-yard run, punctuating the play with a howl and an emphatic first-down signal.

It should come as no surprise that Newton, a 10-year vet and the 2015 MVP, responded well to adversity. But a week after an encouraging but tough loss to Seattle, in a game Sunday that the Patriots really needed to win with the Chiefs looming next week, it was satisfying to see him do it for the first time as a Patriot.

And man, is he fun. The efforts to connect with his younger teammates, to build bonds with his younger pass catchers even when they do frustrating things, has been a joy to watch, from the individual pregame handshakes and the group get-fired-up session with the receivers, to him hilariously melting away from Harry during a late conversation on the bench. CBS really ought to add a Cam cam that focuses entirely on him.

Brady is the greatest quarterback ever to play, and his Bucs pulled off a suspense-free 28-10 win over the beat-up Broncos on Sunday afternoon to, like the Patriots, improve to 2-1. Brady was efficiently excellent, putting up a stat line (25 of 38, 297 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) that could have been lifted from 2010 or another year of his prime.

The franchise of Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg, and Steve Spurrier must be thrilled with what he has brought them. He looks like the same quarterback he was a season ago — productive, perhaps a little less precise than he used to be, demanding, and joyless when things start to go wrong, and sometimes even when they have not.

I never wanted to see Brady play elsewhere. He’s permanently ours in legend and achievement, but theirs for now. It will be forever weird to see him in those homely Bucs jerseys, his mannerisms the same but the surroundings so different.

But I’m glad he’s elsewhere. The chance to watch Cam Newton do his thing in his own brilliant way, even on an occasionally frustrating day, is a pleasure I didn’t know we needed, but am sure glad we have.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Tony Romo is a broadcaster for CBS.
NFL
Tony Romo: 'New England is for real' September 27, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's funny reaction to N'Keal Harry becomes viral hit September 27, 2020 | 5:21 PM
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild September 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead's 3 TDs power Patriots to 36-20 win over Raiders September 27, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Tyler Kroft, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
NFL
Bills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead September 27, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates after kicking a 55-yard field goal during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs September 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is pictured on the field during batting practice.
RED SOX
Chaim Bloom said the 'time isn't now' to discuss Alex Cora September 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Charles Krupa
RON ROENICKE
Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021 September 27, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Warner Bros.
Media
Tug Coker, who played Jim's brother on 'The Office' and Larry Bird on Broadway, has a new show September 27, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
Everything that happened in the Patriots-Raiders game September 27, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Bill Belichick walked onto the field at O.Co Coliseum before a 2011 game against the Raiders. What if he had been the coach of the Raiders instead of the Patriots?
Patriots
What if Bill Belichick had become coach of the Raiders? September 27, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes during the second half Saturday against Texas State.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's come-from-behind win over Texas State September 27, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck delivers a pitch in the first inning Saturday.
RED SOX
Tanner Houck start, Christian Vazquez grand slam lead Red Sox to 8-2 rout of Braves September 26, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Texas State safeth Zion Childress, left, and safety Tory Spears (14) break up a pass intended for Boston College tight end Hunter Long, Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
BC rallies from 14-points down, beats Texas State 24-21 September 26, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Andrews is heading to the IR.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on IR September 26, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Kemba Walker reacts to a play against the Miami Heat.
CELTICS
Celtics' singular goal: Stop Heat 3-pointers to force Game 7 September 26, 2020 | 3:28 PM